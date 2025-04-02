Operations Manager (Remote)
Based in the U.S. with our roots in Sweden, Dosetest is a rapidly growing startup at the forefront of combating the overdose crisis in the United States-a crisis that tragically claimed over 100,000 American lives last year. We are dedicated to supplying organizations such as hospitals and state/local agencies with advanced and cost-effective testing methods.
We've achieved significant success by launching the first patented product to gain real market traction, which led to the industry's largest government contract for distributing nearly 10 million tests.
As we continue to grow and make a difference, we're now looking for an innovative and dedicated individual to join us as an Operations Manager. In this role, you'll be central to overseeing our daily operations, coordinating between our manufacturing partners and our logistics team, and ensuring that our customers receive the best possible support and service. We're seeking someone who sees opportunities where others see obstacles and who wants to bring fresh ideas to a rapidly expanding operation.
What you will do:
Serve as a key point of contact between manufacturing partners and the logistics team to ensure efficient operations and a smooth production and delivery chain.
Analyze inventory levels and optimize production schedules to meet business needs and prevent shortages or excess.
Assist in customer support as needed, resolving issues and identifying opportunities to improve customer satisfaction, while implementing effective solutions.
Coordinate and support the sales team with administrative and operational tasks to ensure a high level of service and a smooth sales process.
Coordinate and improve internal processes, and assist the VP in driving strategic operational initiatives to support the company's growth.
Core responsibilities:
Ensure effective communication and coordination between manufacturing partners, logistics, and other operational teams.
Oversee inventory management and production to meet business objectives and optimize efficiency.
Provide support in customer service to resolve issues promptly and build long-term customer relationships.
Support the sales team and contribute to effective administrative routines that enhance overall organizational performance.
What we value:
A detail-oriented mindset and a strong ability to drive operational efficiency.
A proactive and solutions-focused approach, with a willingness to adapt and work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
An ability to combine strategic thinking with a focus on achieving tangible results-for our internal teams as well as our customers.
