Operations Manager Carpro Hisingen
2025-05-21
Allt Recond is a leading car care center based in Hisingen, Gothenburg. We handle over 3,000 vehicles annually and are a trusted partner to several of Sweden's leading car dealership chains. In addition to servicing commercial partners, we also cater to private customers, delivering premium vehicle care services such as high-pressure washing, polishing, waxing, and advanced paint protection.
We are now looking for an experienced Operations Manager to join our team and take responsibility for the day-to-day operations of our busy workshop.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee and coordinate daily operations across all service areas.
Manage staff schedules, workloads, and performance to ensure efficiency and high service standards.
Maintain inventory and ensure proper handling of all chemical and cleaning materials.
Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations.
Collaborate with car dealers and private clients to ensure service excellence.
Monitor the use and effectiveness of various detailing and protection products, including ceramic coatings like CARPRO.
Provide technical guidance and quality assurance for all vehicle maintenance and reconditioning services.
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in car or motor vehicle maintenance.
Solid knowledge of chemical products used in vehicle cleaning, polishing, waxing, and protection.
University degree in automotive engineering or motor mechanics-or equivalent technical education.
Strong leadership and organizational skills with the ability to manage a fast-paced environment.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and/or English.
What We Offer:
A key role in a well-established company with strong ties to the Swedish automotive industry.
Opportunities to work with premium products and techniques in car care and protection.
A supportive and skilled team environment.
Competitive salary and benefits.
If you're passionate about cars, have a strong operational mindset, and are ready to lead a team dedicated to excellence in vehicle care-we'd love to hear from you.
