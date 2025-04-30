Operations Manager
2025-04-30
Job description
• Step into a leadership role where your engineering expertise and vision for operational excellence will shape the future of our company.This is a position requiring a technical background and leadership capabilities to manage a team of skilled engineers and production workers. As Operations Manager, you will oversee critical areas such as production, personnel management, quality, and safety workplace environment. This is a full-time position during daytime. The position also includes an on-call service on a regular basis. Starting date is flexible. The customer is open for employing the right person.
Hellma Materials Sweden AB is an innovative and international company that works with development, production, and distribution of crystalline and ceramic materials for optics, radiation detection and defence. We are part of the global Hellma Group with factories and offices around the world. Among our customers are well-known photonics and security technology companies that integrate these materials into their systems and therefore place the highest demands on us in terms of quality and product. We also develop and grow detector crystals whose areas of use range from basic research to medicine. As a global company, we respect and value cooperation with our customers, suppliers, and employees, both at home and abroad. We began the construction of our factory in Trollhättan in 2022 and started our production in 2024. We offer the opportunity to be part of this journey with good benefits and wage conditions. Hellma Materials encourages further education and gives you the opportunity to grow with the company and your future colleagues.
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for managing operations, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance, and lead, coach, and develop our team. You will lead your team to enable an efficient production that meet customer requirements, promote a culture of continuous improvement, and support the colleagues in in their daily work and ensure an efficient way of working.
Qualifications
As a person, you are hands-on and have the interest and personal qualities of leading teams. You thrive in a leadership role, with a strong sense of responsibility and genuine passion for coaching your team to be the best version of themselves. You are proactive, solution-oriented, and skilled at building trust within you team and across different functions within the organization. Your ability to handle challenges with a positive attitude makes you an excellent fit for this role.
Requirements:
• Education: Masters degree in engineering or higher (ex. mechanical, electrical, chemistry, physics)
• Experience: Previous experience as an engineer, preferably a process engineer, with an interest in taking on greater responsibility.
• Someone who can contribute at management team level
• Fluent in English in speech and writing
Meritorious:
• German in speech and writing
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
