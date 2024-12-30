Operations Manager - Hotel Botnia Umeå
As an Operations Manager with us, you will lead and manage the daily operations and ensure that guests receive a high level of service. This includes overseeing the breakfast and dinner service staff, cleaning staff, and the conference coordinator. As a supervisor, you will be involved in the operational work, which means that you will also clean, take care of breakfast, and handle evening shifts, etc. Your immediate supervisors are Kin and Tilde, who are the Hotel Managers. We are committed to continuous development, which means you will also contribute to enhancing our offerings while keeping the guest experience at the forefront.
Who thrives here?You thrive on taking responsibility and have a strong ability to lead others. You gain energy from being hands-on and are perceived as helpful by those around you, while also being confident in standing by your decisions. You see our guests and create a pleasant atmosphere both with guests and colleagues. At Botnia, we offer a personal approach and care for our guests, and not much is impossible! We would appreciate it if you have prior experience in hotel operations.
Salary: In accordance with HRF - Green National AgreementWorking hours: Day and evening shifts, 100%
Interested?Please apply as soon as possible, as we will process applications on an ongoing basis. However, the latest application deadline is the 12th of January 2025. If you have any questions, please contact Tilde Filén, Hotel Manager, at +46 703 39 46 19 or by email at tilde@hotelbotnia.com
. For this recruitment, we are partnering with Vikström Recruitment for advertising purposes.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18
