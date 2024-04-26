Operations Controller To H&m Distribution Center Borås
2024-04-26
We are looking for a Senior Operations Controller who's main responsibilities will be to maximize customer experience while balancing efficiency and profitability by supporting the relevant stakeholders in all aspects of Controlling.
Key responsibilities:
Responsible for all financial and operational data related to DC controlling, incl. set up and follow up on agreed budget, projects, KPIs (e.g. cost, service, sustainability) in terms of efficiency and productivity as well as quality assurance
Support departments and management team with financial and quantitative insights as well as reports and analyses
Verify correct invoicing and quality check of main cost drivers
Support identifying and driving areas of improvement with regards to DC performance by performing relevant analyses and reports as well as define potential action plan, e.g. for improving profitability, service level, efficiency, DC costs etc.
Support defining framework & reports structure to follow up on business results on regular basis, in alignment with overall global guidelines and reporting needs of DC mgmt., audit routines etc.
Support and drive contract negotiation (e.g. oversee and initiate tendering of contracts with external vendors)
Provide quantitative decision support to DC management team
Challenge and validate planning
What you need to succeed:
Previous experience for at least 5 years in Controlling and preferably within logistics or/and in production
Relevant educational background from university or business school
Strong commercial drive and ability to put numbers into actions
Solid skills in project management, prioritization and business case development
Strong problem solving and analytical mindset
Ability to work and collaborate in a team as well as with other departments/functions
Strong drive to achieve individual and team goals
Willingness to share knowledge and develop others
Excellent knowledge in Excel and previous experience in SAP and Power BI is advantageous
Solid communication skills in Swedish and English
Additional information
This is a permanent position. The location is based in Borås and is part of the Logistic Region Europe. As an operations controller, you report directly to the DC Controlling Manager. If you feel your experience, skills, ambitions and mindset are right for this role, please send your application no later than 12th of May 2024. The recruitment is handled on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hultagatan 47
507 50 BORÅS
