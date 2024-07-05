Operational Transfer Pricing Associate - Volvo Group
2024-07-05
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated person with a passion for numbers and business and with an analytical mindset to join our transfer pricing function at the Volvo Group Headquarters in Gothenburg as an Operational Transfer Pricing Associate.
The Group Tax TP team located at the HQ is ultimately accountable for the Transfer Pricing practices within the Volvo Group and to ensure that the execution of the TP compliance processes is aligned with the Group's tax policy and strategy.
As part of the TP team, you will also belong to a global dynamic team of about 50 skilled tax professionals part of Group Tax, out of which around 20 people (including TP) are located at the HQ in Gothenburg. Group Tax has the overall responsibility for all tax matters relating to the operations of the Volvo Group.
Operational Transfer Pricing refers to the practical implementation of the Volvo Group transfer pricing policy into the group's day-to-day financial and accounting operations, ensuring compliance with international tax regulations and supporting strategic business decisions with a data-driven approach to transfer pricing that provides transparency and control. The successful candidate will play an important role in supporting the compliance processes, conducting financial and risk analysis, and as well as assisting in audits and dispute resolutions.
This position not only offers an exciting opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and contribute to our global operations but also to work with and learn from tax colleagues worldwide as well as cross-functionally with interactions with many different parts of Volvo Group. In collaborating with other functions and departments, you will gradually develop an understanding of how to balance tax considerations with other finance and business perspectives. This position offers an opportunity for professional development and career advancement.
Responsibilities:
Support the preparation of transfer pricing documentation and presentations.
Support the monitoring and assessment of the financial performance of intercompany transactions.
Conduct detailed financial analysis and modeling.
Support in improving transfer pricing strategies, procedures, and processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.
Stay updated on changes in operational transfer pricing regulations, accounting standards, and industry best practices.
Provide support during audits and dispute resolution processes.
Who are you?
We think you have an education in accounting or a related field and with a few years of professional experience. You have a solution-oriented mindset and approach challenges with a creative and positive mindset. If you also are passionate about numbers with an interest in or knowledge about automation and digitalization and are looking for a challenging and rewarding career opportunity, we would love to hear from you.
Qualifications:
University degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field.
Work-related experience in accounting or financial analysis, preferably with a strong understanding of accounting standards.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to present complex information clearly and concisely.
Detail-oriented with a high level of accuracy and with excellent analytical, problem-solving, and organizational skills.
Experience in automation tools and software (e.g., Alteryx), transfer pricing or with tax technology software solutions and implementation is a plus.
Fluent in Swedish and English (written and verbally), additional language is a plus.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a multinational team environment.
How to apply:
If you are curious and would like to know some more about the position, please feel free to contact:
Anders Allvin, Vice President Group Tax, Head of Transfer Pricing +46 76 553 50 27 or Sarah Vanhoutte, Tax Director, +46 76 553 13 86. Expect delay during vacation July 8-August 5.
Selection process will be ongoing so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Last application date is August 18.
