Senior Principal Integration Architect
Oracle Svenska Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to build a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
We are seeking a Senior Principal Integration Architect to join the team.
Job responsibilities include:
Leading Integrated Client Engagements
Manage complex client relationships with a high degree of variability, and requiring influence to achieve targeted outcomes
Develop strategies for design, system validation, and integration across solutions and venues of care
Develop and oversee the execution of domain, issue, and change management strategies
Mitigate and resolve integration risks proactively, serving as the final point of escalation
Provide integration oversight for engagements so that project deliverables and timelines are met while ensuring value is delivered to the client as committed
Provide integration and domain expertise to internal and external client project teams
Consult cross-functionally with internal stakeholders to impact solution direct and functionality with relation to integration and stability
Experience Requirements:
Undergraduate degree or equivalent experience preferred
6-8 years of relevant experience within the healthcare information technology sector working with Oracle Health/Cerner Millennium including 3-4 years consulting experience
Product or technical expertise relevant to practice focus.
Ability to communicate effectively.
Ability to build rapport with team members and clients.
Ability to travel as needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17
E-post: kirsty.lowe@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Oracle Svenska AB Kontakt
Kirsty Lowe kirsty.lowe@oracle.com +4420 7107 4308 Jobbnummer
9943553