Join our client's dynamic team, where your meticulous approach to quality assurance will directly impact the reliability and success of cutting-edge IT projects. We seek a proactive problem-solver passionate about optimizing testing methodologies.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role involves leading and executing comprehensive testing strategies to ensure the highest quality of software products. You will be a key player in cross-functional teams, driving quality assurance efforts from requirement analysis to deployment. Your expertise will be crucial in maintaining robust and reliable systems.
Location: Malmö, SE
Extent: 100%
Start Date: ASAP
End Date: 2026-10-17
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The Operational Test Lead will oversee and execute all phases of software testing, ensuring adherence to quality standards and project timelines. This involves transforming requirements into actionable test cases, utilizing advanced tools, and collaborating closely with development teams to deliver reliable solutions.
• Perform manual testing and contribute to automated testing processes
• Manage testing activities within IT projects
• Utilize test management and validation tools (e.g., Jira, XRay, Postman)
• Review requirements and convert them into comprehensive test cases
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in managing testing activities within IT projects
• Advanced understanding of testing methodologies
• Ability to meticulously identify and solve problems
• Good ability to work in a structured and independent manner
• Good collaboration and communication skills with stakeholders
• Strong analytical and interpersonal skills, with adaptability to change
• Good knowledge of manual testing
• Basic knowledge of automated testing processes
• Advanced knowledge of software testing principles and best practices (e.g., ISTQB)
• Advanced knowledge of test management and validation tools (e.g., Jira, XRay, Postman)
• Advanced Swedish and English language skills (written and spoken)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
