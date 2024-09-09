Operational Technology (OT) Security Specialist
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
As part of our technological evolution, we are now looking for a highly skilled Operational Technology (OT) Security Specialist with a proven track record of having the ability of establishing and improving OT IT related risk-based policies and processes to reduce the risks and vulnerabilities and help improving the practice of OT IT Security at our Factory and Distribution environments.
About the job
In this role you will lead our ongoing Global OT/IT improvement program and ensure that Mölnlycke is compliant with NIS2 Directive, and its requirements are addressed within all our Factory and Distribution sites in line with our established ISO 27001 based ISMS.
You will work in close collaboration with Head of Factory IT, Factory Managers, IT Directors, other Security specialists, 3rd party suppliers, and other business stakeholders. This is to ensure that the vulnerabilities and risks at our OT IT environment are understood by relevant decision makes, and mitigation efforts have been agreed, developed, and implemented to reduce OT IT risks. You will also establish, implement, and train people in needed OT IT related policies, procedures, and processes.
These are the main accountabilities for this position
Own and Lead the Global OT IT improvement program
Ensure NIS2 compliance in all factory and distribution sites
Set the risk-based OT IT related policies, and procedures
Implement OT IT related Risk management structure
Train key people at OT IT risk and vulnerability management
Subject Mater Expert in OT IT - offer OT IT advisory
Collaborate with Head of IT Factories, Factory managers, IT Directors, and other stakeholders and decision makers to make them understand the OT IT risks and vulnerabilities
What you'll need
A M.Sc. in IT
Minimum 5 years of relevant security work
Hands on experience of IT Security Services and/or worked in a SOC
Experience of working with Security Incident Response
Experience of working in Factories or Distribution Sites
Preferably experience with ISO-27001, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISA/IEC 62443, NIS2
Proficiency in english, verbally and written
What you'll get
The opportunity to be a part of development and implementation of the global IT strategy including digital vision & mission and digital technology innovation roadmap.
The opportunity to make a positive impact on the healthcare sector by contributing with digital solutions for customers and healthcare professionals.
The opportunity to develop and maintain expertise in relevant areas including business processes, technologies, applications, and relevant data.
An attractive package including annual bonus, pension, health insurance and wellness contribution.
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company with an open, friendly, and fair working atmosphere.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Molnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
