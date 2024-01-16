Operational Risk Manager
2024-01-16
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to enable fossil freedom in the future. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
Within Markets the Business Unit (BU) Trading is the energy trading hub of the Vattenfall Group. BU Trading is responsible for all trading activities around Vattenfall 's asset and customer flows to maximize value creation and improve sourcing costs. It provides market access services for the Vattenfall Group - which means managing all hedging flows, from generation assets or customers, by Market Access. Next to handling our flow business, BU Trading also has a proprietary mandate.
In BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Amsterdam.
Within Markets the Business Unit (BU) Assets maximises the value of all Vattenfall assets in Germany, the Netherlands and United Kingdom through optimal planning, bidding and dispatching of power plant capacities. In addition, we are responsible for the development and execution of an appropriate hedge strategy of the overall exposure of Vattenfall.
Main responsibilities for the Controlling function within Business Area Markets are financial reporting and performance monitoring as well as business planning and target setting.
Within Markets BU Customers is enabling both Vattenfall and our customers to become fossil free. We do this by offering power purchase agreements to operators of wind or solar parks and by connecting customers to fossil free electricity. We provide market access services to large customers and (regional) energy suppliers and connect demand-side flexibility of industry to stabilize the electricity grid. We furthermore source electricity for Vattenfall's consumer- and business customers with a strong focus to increase renewable sources of electricity.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition and contribute to a journey towards fossil freedom.
Job Description
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and enable fossil freedom. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference.
For our offices in Hamburg or Stockholm our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for the right person to fill the position as
Operational Risk Manager
In a Trading and Asset optimization business it is key to know and manage your risks and as an Operational Risk Manager you are working close to the Business operations of the Business Area analysing operational risks and investigating incidents to drive improvements of our routines and controls.
You will help strengthening and evolving the culture of risk management within BA Markets. This will involve the design, development, and monitoring of our internal risk and control framework in line with industry best practice, internal policies and of course legal and regulatory requirements.
Your main responsibilities are:
Lead the analysis of operational risk incidents and drive corrective actions
Perform risk assessment and analysis activities and structure mitigations.
Design, develop and communicate reports for different levels of the organization to help improve transparency and drive decision making
Continuous development of the Operational Risk framework in BA Markets
Support the team with the development of the Algorithmic trading control frameworks for both Prop trading as well as Asset Backed trading using algos.
You will join a small team of risk specialists and will be involved in all multiple activities within the team. The team is diverse and split across locations but operate as one team. We are working closely , collaborative, like to be creative and would like you to fit into this way of working.
The role will involve advising various senior stakeholders on operational risks the company faces and you will typically be working in close collaboration with other functions like Market Risk, Compliance, Security & Trade Control
Qualifications
An analytical and structured mindset
Experience of Risk management, operational risk incident management and analysis
Good understanding of risk management frameworks and best practices (including Designing framework tools and processes, executing and embedding risk frameworks, creating quality risk Insights, reporting and transparency).
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English. If you also speak Swedish and/or German it is an asset but not a requirement.
Understanding of the Energy business in general and Energy Trading in particular is an advantage
Our perfect candidate in a perfect world is a well-grounded team player who is good at building trust, that can help our business in understanding the root causes of incidents, can identify and assess prioritised risks that may impact our business and identify practical mitigations and improvements. You are confident to challenge the status quo and drive changes within and outside the teams. You are perseverant and take initiatives to define and deal with recurring problems.
