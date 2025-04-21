Operational Purchasing Manager
2025-04-21
The opportunity
Are you passionate about purchasing and ready to make an impact? Join us as our Operational Purchasing Manager at Hitachi's Power Transformer Factory, where you'll be at the core of our supply chain, working closely with internal and external partners to secure a reliable supply of materials. As part of our dynamic and energetic team, you'll play a vital role in delivering the world's largest Power Transformers and driving the energy transition.
How you'll make an impact
Lead and coach a procurement team, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.
Ensure the timely delivery of direct materials to support seamless operations.
Oversee inbound transportation logistics for streamlined supply chain management.
Handle escalations effectively with problem-solving and composure under pressure.
Cultivate strong relationships with internal teams and external suppliers, ensuring effective communication and partnership.
Your background
A higher degree in purchasing or equivalent professional experience.
Experience in an engineer-to-order environment, with a minimum of 3 years in a managerial role.
Proficiency in Swedish and English, with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Strong negotiation abilities and resilience in challenging situations.
Familiarity with Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes in SAP is a significant advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika.
Recruiting Manager Michiel Jansen. michiel.jansen@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.Galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
