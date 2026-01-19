Operational Purchasing Manager
2026-01-19
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
High Voltage Breakers is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika, Sweden. The unit has global responsibility for the development, production and sales of Hitachi Energy's high-voltage circuit breakers for both AC and DC power systems. High-voltage circuit breakers are a crucial part of reliable and energy-efficient power systems.
We are looking for a driven and competent Material Planning Manager who wants to lead our dynamic team of 10 people in a fast-paced and challenging work environment! In this role, you will have a key position to ensure that our work runs smoothly and efficiently. With a focus on continuous improvement, you will have the opportunity to drive positive change and make a real difference to our business.
Our success is made possible by the commitment and competence of our employees. Therefore, we are looking for leaders who are passionate about developing and strengthening their team and who share Hitachi Energy's values.
Your responsibilities
Lead the team by performing qualified analysis and identifying preventive measures
Ensure material supply through close cooperation with our suppliers
Forecast and analyze inventory levels to create efficient routines
Identify and drive improvements in our sourcing processes
Work according to Hitachi Energy's core values: safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while protecting colleagues and the business
Your background
Your personal qualities are crucial for success! You have strong leadership skills, do not hesitate to act and seek knowledge and answers
A bachelor's degree in logistics or a similar field is an advantage
You are a positive role model with a supportive and problem-solving approach
You are confident in decision-making and can set and achieve goals both as a team and individually
You work systematically and propose solutions based on solid analyses. Experience with ERP systems is a plus
Preferably experience in purchasing and logistics
Good communication skills and a team player. Fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English, as both languages are used daily
Ability to work in a global environment with local roots
What we offer
Collective agreements
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Great career opportunities at Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
Mentor who supports you during the introduction phase
Different training and courses for your development
A versatile company with over 70 nationalities in Sweden
Supplementary allowance for parental leave
Benefits portal with discounts and offers
More about us
Our leaders are the engine for creating inclusion and diversity in practice, and we need you who want to be part of our journey. Does the description sound like you? We look forward to hearing from you! Apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above.
Recruiting manager: Zanna Westring, zanna.westring1@hitachienergy.com
answers questions about the position.
Union representatives:
Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17
Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 738 70 43
Union: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19
Other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
