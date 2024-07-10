Operational Purchaser
2024-07-10
High Voltage Breakers is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika, Sweden. The unit has worldwide responsibility for the development, production, and sale of Hitachi Energy High Voltage Breakers for both AC and DC power systems. High Voltage Breakers are essential part of reliable and energy efficient power systems.
We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled Operational Purchaser to join our dynamic and fast-paced work environment! In this role you'll have the opportunity to play a critical role to ensure our operations run smoothly and efficiently. You will collaborate with suppliers and analyze material requirements to make sure that we have the materials we need when we need them. With a focus on continuous improvement, you'll have the chance to drive positive change and make a real impact on our business.
Your responsibilities
Register purchases in ERP-system.
Follow up on order acknowledgements.
Invoice management.
Close communication with suppliers and production.
You will be responsible to handle material shortages.
Responsible for on time delivery reporting.
Manage rescheduling and forecasts.
Your background
Graduation from high school, higher education is meritorious.
You are a responsible and driven person with focus on quality, delivery, and costs.
Good communication skills in English and Swedish is required.
Solve upcoming problems independent when needed.
It's beneficial if you have knowledge in SAP and Microsoft Office.
Experience from logistics or/and manufacturing industry is meritorious.
Can easily collaborate with people from different cultures.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are excited to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above.
Last day to apply is August 18th. Due to the summer vacation period, you may expect some delays in the process.
Recruiting Manager Markus Bergström, markus.bergstrom@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17, Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43
All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika
8795504