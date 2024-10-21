Operational Excellence Expert
2024-10-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let 's introduce ourselves
Are you passionate about working within a global and diverse organization to ensure best in class processes that are guided by the systems? Do you possess knowledge about successful transformation into best-in-class Procurement processes and systems? Then this job might be for you.
At Procurement Operational Excellence within the Center of Expertise, you will be a key driver for process improvement projects and apply subject matter expertise in transformational projects continuously. In this role, you will generate solutions to complex inefficiencies across different areas of Procurement in close collaboration with the line organization and the Digital function.
What you'll do?
Here you can read about some of your focus areas:
* develop the best-in-class process approach for Procurement and its supplier base
* ensure the adoption of a consistent approach (principles, methods, tools) across the Procurement organization and towards suppliers
* continuously have a close dialogue with the solution design architects for related processes & systems
* drive the communication and information of the processes in the Procurement organization
* develop and deliver training in process-specific sub-principles and methods, including other departments when needed
* actively encourage the development of process practices across the full Procurement organization
* promote collaboration and feedback from the organization and other benchmark organizations in the continuous improvements of the processes.
What you'll bring?
We are looking for you with experience from Supply Chain and possess a commercial or technical university degree. You have demonstrated experience from project, change and stakeholder management with the ability to initiate, scope and set goals aligned with the strategic objectives of the organization. You enjoy building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions. You need to enjoy driving continuous improvement projects with increased capability and/or efficiency and have a solid understanding of the business benefits. If you have advanced knowledge of the SAP procurement module it will be a plus.
You have strong dedication and determination that enables you to work successfully towards needed targets. Working in a global and multitasking environment is where you thrive. This stimulates you to develop the business and yourself towards higher goals.
You are a team player that enjoys being in a fast-changing environment. As a person you enjoy collaborating with different internal stakeholders to drive the business forward. You are overall a sincere person with high integrity that are well-structured and can work independently as well as part of a team.
