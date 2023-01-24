Operational Development Manager
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Karlskoga Visa alla chefsjobb i Karlskoga
2023-01-24
, Lekeberg
, Degerfors
, Nacka
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskoga
, Örebro
, Lindesberg
, Karlstad
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
We are growing and looking for another member to our team at Business Unit Ground Combat! Join us in our mission to keep people and society safe!
Your role
In this position, as an Operational Development Manager, you will work together with and support managers (all departments within the Business Unit) and the management team in the areas of improvements and operational development.
Compliance to stakeholder requirements is an important part of our Business and we see an increasing need and requirements in different aspects regarding compliance management. There is a close interface to and collaboration with other areas within the Business Area, e.g. Business Support.
The main tasks are:
*
Investigate, plan, document and implement adaptions and efficient ways of working throughout the Business Unit
*
Find the balance between common and local realizations
*
Participate, Coordinate and/or drive different projects/activities as the Business Units representative (Initiative from all levels of Saab)
*
Operate as the specialist in processes, methods and tools in the Business Unit (E.g. Management System, ERP, Wiki, Risk Management, Information handling)
*
Establish, coordinate and/or take part in internal and external networks in the area of operations development
*
Participation in compliance/requirement work, for example regarding
*
FAR/DFAR
*
Information security (ISO 27001 and customer specific requirements)
*
Minimum Level of Compliance for our international sites
*
Other compliance requirements
*
Participate and drive lessons learned
*
Perform internal audits
Your profile
We believe that you have an interest and commitment in continuous improvement and ways of working. You are flexible and passionate about learning new things.
Required skills:
*
M.Sc of i.e. Engineering, Economics or Business Management or other relevant academic degree
*
Your English skills, verbal and written, are of high quality
*
As a person, you are a good listener and a driven communicator, especially in the collaboration with internal stakeholders.
*
You have a strong ability to identify areas that needs improvement
*
Several years of experience in Change Management and Improvement work
*
You are as comfortable working under your own initiative as you are working as part of a team.
Desired skills:
*
Knowledge in management/quality system
*
Leadership experience
*
Risk Management
*
Good problem solving and analytical skills
*
Structured and efficient
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
We apply ongoing selection for this recruitment which means that the position may be filled prior to the job ads expiration date. If you feel confident that you match the profile described above - please forward your application as soon as possible.
What you will be a part of
Business Unit Ground Combat invest in product development based on the needs of the market, with cutting edge technology. Our products are popular in the market and we have a broad international customer base.
Now we are looking for an Operational Development Manager - are you the one we are looking for?
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world.
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_16225". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Saab AB +46 73 4461969 Jobbnummer
7374892