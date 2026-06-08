Senior NOC Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-06-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Global IT Operations Center as a Senior NOC Engineer
Are you passionate about networking, operations, and solving complex technical challenges? Do you want to work in a global environment where innovation, collaboration, and reliability are at the center of everything we do?
We are now looking for a Senior NOC Engineer to join our IT Operations Center team. This is an opportunity to work with modern technologies, highly skilled colleagues, and a global infrastructure where your expertise will have a real impact on our business worldwide.
Who is your future team?
You will become part of the IT Operations Center team, responsible for the global operations of our network infrastructure across both central and local environments. Together, we ensure that our network platform remains stable, secure, scalable, and highly available.
Our team works closely with internal stakeholders, IT service delivery teams, project managers, and external partners to deliver reliable network services supporting business-critical operations around the world.
We value collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement. If you enjoy working in a dynamic environment where technology evolves rapidly and teamwork drives success, you will feel right at home.
What you'll do here as a Senior NOC Engineer?
As a Senior NOC Engineer, you will take an active role in the full operational lifecycle of the network infrastructure. Your responsibilities will include both day-to-day operations and long-term development of the platform.
Your work will include:
Taking part of moving our IT Ops towards AI Ops
Maintaining the global network infrastructure
Managing incidents, complex troubleshooting, and root cause analysis
Handling problem management and driving preventive improvements
Planning and implementing network changes
Participating in delivery and infrastructure projects
Managing lifecycle and upgrade activities within the network environment
Contributing to the continuous development and optimization of operational processes
You will work with a broad range of technologies and have the opportunity to influence how the network platform evolves over time.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you are a motivated and experienced Network Operations professional with a strong technical foundation and a genuine passion for networking technologies.
You enjoy taking ownership, solving complex technical challenges, and working proactively to improve systems and processes. You are comfortable working in large-scale enterprise environments and thrive when balancing operational stability with continuous change and improvement.
As a person, you are:
Collaborative and team-oriented
Structured and solution-focused
Curious and eager to learn new technologies
Comfortable communicating with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Able to prioritize and make decisions in operational environments
Happy to act as a mentor for our more junior colleagues
We Believe You Have Experience With
Routing & Switching technologies
WAN environments and connectivity solutions
Firewall and Proxy platforms
Enterprise Wi-Fi solutions
Incident and problem management
Network monitoring and operational support
Infrastructure lifecycle management
Large-scale or global IT environments
Experience with complex troubleshooting, automation or network security is considered a strong advantage.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
If you have any questions, please contact the recruiting manager Marcus Lövdahl, email:
We review applications continuously! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Ylva.Stagler@axis.com Jobbnummer
9952791