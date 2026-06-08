Continent Marketing Lead
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Continent Marketing Lead, you'll play a central role in connecting global marketing strategy with local execution. You'll ensure that global priorities are clearly translated into actionable plans across Sales Markets, while bringing local insights into global planning to create commercially strong and relevant outcomes.
Your key responsibilities include:
• Act as the primary planning interface between Global Marketing and Sales Markets, communicating annual brand and marketing priorities and guardrails
• Own and structure input from Sales Markets across the continent, ensuring local perspectives, constraints and opportunities are reflected in global planning
• Collaborate closely with Global and Customer Group Marketing Planning leads to integrate perspectives and support decision-making on priorities and trade-offs
• Contribute to delivering cohesive, commercially aligned marketing plans that are feasible to execute
• Communicate finalised priorities, focus areas and activation guardrails to Sales Markets, ensuring clarity on expectations and success criteria
• Support Sales Markets during execution by providing guidance, removing planning-related blockers and identifying optimisation opportunities
• Participate in continent-level planning forums and alignment meetings
• Build strong on-the-ground understanding through engagement with Sales Markets, including targeted travel to strengthen collaboration and insights
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll work in a highly collaborative, cross-functional environment, partnering with Global Marketing, Customer Group teams and Sales Markets. You'll act as a key connector, ensuring alignment between strategic direction and local execution across regions.
WHO YOU ARE
You're a strategic and structured marketing professional with strong stakeholder management skills. You thrive in complex environments, can translate strategy into actionable plans, and are confident aligning multiple perspectives to drive clear direction and impact.
We are looking for people with:
7-9 years' experience in marketing strategy, consulting or similar strategic roles in a multi-international environment. International assignments will be premiered.
A Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Economics or a related field
Strong strategic structuring and analytical skills
Excellent stakeholder management and collaboration capabilities
A highly structured and detail-oriented approach, with the ability to manage complexity and dependencies across plans
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
High proficiency in PowerPoint and Excel; experience with planning frameworks and calendars is an advantage
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits and extensive development opportunities across the globe. You'll be part of a collaborative environment where your ideas matter.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible by submitting your CV in English. Due to data privacy regulations, we only accept applications through our career page.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20
https://smrtr.io/zct-8 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9952806