Technical Solution Owner Hvdc C&p It Systems
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2026-06-08
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
Do you want to enable the green energy transition and together with colleagues build customized HVDC control systems to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology is a long-term sustainable solution. It enables efficient long-distance transmission, grid interconnections, and supports stability of power systems. For offshore wind and submarine transmission, HVDC is the only realistic alternative.
We are now looking for an engaging and driven Technical Solution Owner – HVDC C&P - IT systems to join our HVDC Control and Protection IT/OT systems management team in Ludvika, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Consolidate and represent organizational needs in solution definition terms.
Coordinate refinement of standard concepts and update processes and methods.
Define and track deployment of solutions for projects and tenders.
Plan and coordinate managed solutions ensuring proper setup of supporting services.
Provide training and share knowledge within the organization.
Track technical issues, new releases, and share relevant insights across projects.
Mentor and guide fellow engineers.
Your background
Multi-year experience in HVDC or FACTS IT/OT systems; computer science background preferred.
Knowledge of modern methods and tools for HMI development and substation SCADA systems.
Experience working in international and multicultural environments.
Strong interest in technology and willingness to share knowledge.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Marcus Bengtsson, marcus.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9952788