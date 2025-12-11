Open application -Senior CG Generalist
2025-12-11
We're looking for a Senior CG Generalist who loves crafting beautiful images, moves confidently through the 3D pipeline, and enjoys collaborating to bring ambitious ideas to life.
As a Senior CG Generalist, you'll be a key creative and technical voice in our projects. You move between concept, look development, animation, lighting and compositing, and you like being close to the work from early explorations to final delivery. You're comfortable taking responsibility for the final frames, making sure the work is polished, cohesive and ready to go to the client.
You help define how our worlds look and feel, raise the overall quality, and support the team with your experience, whether by solving technical challenges or giving thoughtful feedback. The role is hands-on, with room to influence direction, mentor others and help evolve how we work.
About us
Brickland is a creative studio in Gothenburg, focused on CGI, motion and VFX. We help brands and agencies transform bold ideas into impactful visual stories for audiences around the world.
The studio is home to a diverse group of designers, technologists and artists who care as much about the process as the final frame. We enjoy creating together with our fellow artists and with our clients, and we're always exploring what tomorrow's digital landscape can look like.
We now have a key role to fill and are looking for the right person to join our team.
Key roles and responsibilities:
• Collaborate with directors, designers and producers to turn ideas and references into strong visual concepts and 3D approaches.
• Work across the 3D pipeline - modeling, shading, lighting, animation, FX and compositing - focusing on your strengths while understanding the whole flow.
• On some projects, take ownership of the final delivery - stitching together work from different artists, balancing renders in comp and grade, and making sure everything feels cohesive before it goes to the client.
• Suggest workflows and solutions that make projects visually ambitious yet technically realistic.
• Join client sessions when helpful, presenting work, discussing options and keeping communication clear and honest. You're comfortable talking about work in progress.
• Take part in dailies and reviews, sometimes leading smaller sessions, and give constructive feedback that keeps the work aligned and moving forward.
• On some projects, act as a de facto CG lead, helping to coordinate 3D efforts and being a go-to person for both the team and production.
• Work with production to keep scope and complexity under control, flag risks early and suggest practical alternatives when things change.
• Share tips, techniques and learnings that make our workflows smarter and more enjoyable.
• Contribute to an open, supportive studio culture where curiosity and strong craft are central.
About you
You don't have to tick every box, but you might recognise yourself in many of these:
• You have several years of professional experience (5+ is a good guideline) in CGI, VFX, animation or similar fields, ideally with design-driven or high-end commercial work.
• You're strong in at least one major 3D package (e.g. Cinema 4D, Houdini, Maya or Blender) and comfortable in at least one modern compositing tool (Nuke, Fusion, After Effects).
• Experience with Redshift (or similar production renderers) is a plus.
• You have a sharp eye for composition, lighting, color, materials and motion, and you care about how images feel, not only how they're built.
• You enjoy problem-solving: breaking down complex scenes, finding clean technical solutions and explaining them clearly.
• You're comfortable being the last pair of eyes before delivery, and you take responsibility for the final polish and consistency of the work.
• You like combining hands-on craft with supporting others, giving feedback, sharing knowledge and gently steering work in the right direction when needed.
• You're curious by nature and keep an eye on new tools, workflows and visual trends within animation, CGI, design and emerging tech.
• Experience with real-time engines, AI-assisted tools, procedural or node-based pipelines, FX/simulation, or other emerging tech is a strong plus, but not required.
What we offer
• The chance to work on ambitious, design-led projects for forward-thinking brands.
• A collaborative studio where experimentation, learning and craftsmanship are genuinely valued.
• Talented colleagues across 3D, design, animation and production who enjoy solving problems together.
• Room to grow your role over time, whether that means more technical depth, more creative leadership, or a mix of both.
Open for discussion on benefits and form of employment
• 25 days of paid vacation per year, excluding public holidays.
• Flexible working hours.
• Flexible working model - work from Gothenburg, hybrid, or fully remote.
• Wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag).
• Social events and a strong studio culture - shared lunches, friendly competitions in the office, trips, and the occasional Friday beer.
• Our working language is English, so you don't need to speak Swedish.
How to apply
Please include a portfolio or reel that showcases your best CG work, and specify your exact contribution to each project.
We know great people come from many different backgrounds. If the role resonates with you but you're not sure you meet every requirement, we still encourage you to apply.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brickland AB
(org.nr 556991-9888) Kontakt
Sofia Hamilton sofia@brickland.se 0763259998
9638593