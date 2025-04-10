Onsite Support Technician
2025-04-10
Our client in Sundsvall in the chemical industry is searching for a consultant for Onsite Support unti end of 2025.
The IT Support Engineer provides end-user Onsite Support and will resolve issues that cannot be resolved remotely. Desk side support will generally be based on large sites as they can also be responsible for neighbouring sites and countries, without a permanent person on-site which requires the ability to be mobile.
Onsite support must lead to higher local resolution of incidents and requests, and improved productivity / improved customer satisfaction. Has the role of local service desk in case issues are flagged on sites.
Responsibilities
• Local Support: workplace support, remote desktop support, Laptops and peripherals, local break / fix.
• Device Lifecycle management: PC's / Laptops / Peripherals / Printers / (W)LAN / Firewalls / Local infrastructure /servers / IP telephony
• Mobile services (mobiles, smart phones and tablets: Hardware asset deployment, IMACS and management.
• Delivery and support of Mobiles, Smartphones and Tablets, subscriptions
• Managing 3rd party for warranty support.
• Printers: support of printers including disposables, lifecycle management and break-fix
• Support local facilities - meeting rooms, equipment, server room maintenance, racks & stacks, cooling & air-conditioning (local server rooms), local UPS
• Telephony support (telephone lines coordination in incidents, changes and delivery) via ServiceNow
• General & local facilities support and execution of local IM-facilities.
• Recover update- and patch levels of equipment.
• Monitoring of local infrastructure environment through SolarWinds
• Act on security and vulnerability incidents raised by Security or Vulnerability team
Your profile
• Technical college degree or comparable, subject area: computer science.
• Training in customer service.
• 2- 3 years experience
• Good knowledge on baseline OEM Certifications which include any of the following, depending on assignment: Desktop, Laptop, Printers, Telephony systems. Preferable A+ certified.
• Experience in MS-Azure and Office365 is required
• Swedish and English written and spoken
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment until end od 2025. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
