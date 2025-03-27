OneStream Developer
markley Konsult AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos markley Konsult AB i Göteborg
Join our team and be part of a company that truly lives its values. With our expertise and commitment to innovation, we aim to build trust and make health and wellness accessible to all. By fostering inclusivity and care, we work collaboratively to improve the well-being of our colleagues, customers, and communities.
Our customer is undergoing a major Finance transformation, and as part of this journey, we are implementing OneStream as the new FP&A system. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated OneStream Developer to lead the configuration, optimization, and support of the OneStream platform. This role will work closely with the finance team and implementation partners to ensure the system delivers maximum value and supports our Finance Business Partners in creating detailed and effective budget models.
Key Responsibilities:
Support the design and build of OneStream Development Projects
Manage the development of system reporting requirements from conception to delivery
Collaborate with the finance team to deliver 'small changes' that meet reporting and planning needs
Understand finance problems and apply systems knowledge to create solutions
Develop and maintain documentation for all newly implemented solutions
Review and test third-party developed solutions
Skills and Abilities:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, finance, IT, engineering, or a related field
Proven knowledge and understanding of standard financial planning processes including Headcount & compensation, operational expense, allocations, management reporting, capital, balance sheet, and cash flow, etc.
Strong technical competency in OneStream, including code writing skills in SQL, VB.Net, and/or C#
Experience in developing dashboards and user interfaces
Good understanding of project governance and lifecycle
Solid analytical and organisational skills, with the ability to review, challenge, and influence solutions and processes
Strong numerical skills, confident using IT platforms to solve finance problems, and able to communicate with stakeholders from detail level up to C-suite level
Professional Qualifications:
An accounting qualification is desired but not essential
Certification on OneStream Desired
What we offer
Hybrid/remote work environment - you will be part of a team based in Gothenburg that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers internationally in the industry.
Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools, and we encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work to form a collaborative environment.
Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term development quality.
Location
While we have an office in Gothenburg. Our workplace is on the 2nd floor in the most modern building in the Gothenburg - Uni3, which offers the best work environment in this city.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13
E-post: jiaxuan.li@markley.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare markley Konsult AB
(org.nr 559439-7043) Jobbnummer
9250331