On-Site Service Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Piteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Piteå
2024-01-09
In your role as an OSS Specialist, you will be responsible for delivering Desk Side Support to IT users, specifically handling IT issues that require physical intervention. Your duties will extend to aiding incident resolution through collaboration with various support teams and groups within the IT department. You will play a critical role, serving as a representative of the IT organization, acting as the interface between the customer and other IT functions.
Your responsibilities
Diagnosing and resolving IT-related issues effectively and efficiently.
Ensuring that computers are delivered in a 'ready-to-use' condition for IT users.
Provide ad-hoc training to users on common IT issues and guides them through self-service tools.
Managing the physical stock of devices and accessories, including updates in the Configuration Management Database (CMDB).
Conducting regular inventory checks for relevant hardware.
Coordinating logistics by utilizing local logistics providers to transport and relocate devices between locations.
Handling warranty cases in collaboration with the appropriate Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) vendors.
Identifying and report potential risks that could impact the quality of OSS services.
Offer support to end users and ensure the functionality of IT equipment and software in meeting rooms and other user collaboration areas as part of desk-side support.
Host and assist third-party technicians.
Perform routine checks of computer rooms, including monitoring temperature, air conditioning, cabling, and general functionality.
Adhere to prescribed OSS governance, which involves participating in meetings and following the escalation process, among other responsibilities.
Follow OSS procedures as outlined in the Runbook, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and knowledge articles.
Your background
Formal qualification in IT completed from an accredited university or college OR completed an apprenticeship in the field of IT.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, including the ability to communicate effectively with both business and technical audiences in local language and English.
Proactive and solution-oriented mind-set
Demonstrates an ability to work independently and is self-driven
Legal authorization to work in applied location is required. We will not sponsor individuals for employment visas now or in the future for this role.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 9th of February!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Oliver Dimitrijevic, oliver.dimitrijevic@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Oliver Dimitrijevic, oliver.dimitrijevic@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Marcus Nordlund-Oja, +46 107-38 31 93; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Per Lidman, 46 107-38 98 66. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Soder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
