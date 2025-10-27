Omda Incident - Back End Developer
Omda AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-10-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omda AB i Göteborg
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team and your talent could be part of software creation that helps healthcare professionals bring new life safely into the world, contributes to more people living longer and more fully, or makes all the difference in emergencies when every second counts.
Our teams empower customers with tools to support their patients and help save lives. We currently have seven business areas that develop specialised software solutions across medical fields and emergency services. At Omda you'll be close to customer needs and your work will have an impact where it matters most.
Our Emergency business area provides robust systems for managing every aspect of emergency response.
We are looking for a Back-End Developer who is not only passionate about solving problems and building great products for crucial 112 applications but also enthusiastic about contributing to a highly collaborative team based in Gothenburg. We offer a hybrid work model, where you can work remotely up to two days per week - or 40% of your time - depending on what suits the team and role best.
You will be part of a cross-functional agile development team working with new features, refactoring and maintaining our 112 back-end platform. You'll collaborate with Product Owners, testers, UX and other developers in planning, daily stand-ups, code reviews and sprint deliveries. You will have a dedicated onboarding plan and experienced colleagues to guide and support you as you grow in the role.
We team up with product and design leads in planning and delivery, and we're firm believers that diverse teams are the strongest teams. We are always seeking ways to improve how we deliver projects and help evolve our technologies to solve upcoming challenges.
At the end of the day: we support each other's growth, encourage ownership and continuous development, and love that people can see the impact of their own work.
Due to the nature of our systems within public safety, Swedish citizenship is a formal requirement for this position.
Our tech stack:
.NET / C#
MSSQL
Your matching strengths for the role:
University degree in SW Engineering, or similar
Proficiency in C# and .NET
Great communication skills in both English and Swedish
Teamwork oriented
Strong "Can-do-attitude", fearless, proactive, and driven
Proficiency in Database Development.
Solution-oriented problem-solving with team and stakeholders
A growth mindset and willingness to learn new things
Being committed to Continuous Improvement in development practices
Skill in Refactoring for improved code quality
Would be great, but not mandatory, if you have:
2-8 years of experience as a back-end developer
Experience with containers and orchestration (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)
A track record of innovation or creativity in software development
Contributions to the tech community - such as bug reports, blog posts, talks, or open-source projects
Any WPF experience would be great, we know it's unlikely..
We are interviewing continuously, therefore we recommend you submit your application as soon as possible.
Looking forward to meeting you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omda AB
(org.nr 556569-8338), https://www.omda.com/ Arbetsplats
Omda Jobbnummer
9574799