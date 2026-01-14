Office Responsible
Job Description
Would you like to play a key role in creating a positive, organized, and welcoming office environment where people thrive? We are looking for an Office Responsible for our Stockholm Atelier - a role for someone who values structure, consistency, and takes pride in being the go-to person for colleagues and visitors. This is a position where your experience and reliability truly make a difference, and where you can enjoy a long-term role in a dynamic and creative setting.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
What you will do:
Manage the front desk and be the first point of contact for employees and visitors.
Keep the office welcoming, organized, and inspiring every day.
Handle purchases of office supplies, food, and other essentials, as well as handle mail, deliveries, and invoices.
Maintain internal communication connected to the office environment.
Ensure a safe and secure work environment by following and improving routines.
Support HR and other functions with administrative tasks.
Act as the "spider in the web," solving issues and coordinating with internal and external stakeholders.
Take ownership of office improvements - from start to finish - whether it's reorganizing spaces, optimizing workflows, or finding creative ways to make the office even better.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with colleagues in our Stockholm Atelier and interact with various internal and external partners, including landlord, security, IT, suppliers, and facility teams. This role offers plenty of colleague interaction and networking while giving you the independence to structure your own work.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone with...
Solid experience from a similar role, such as receptionist, office responsible, or administrative positions.
Strong ability to plan and organize work independently.
Experience from leading and driving office projects from start to finish.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Strong knowledge in MS Office and administrative processes.
And someone who is...
Service-minded and passionate about supporting others.
Detail-oriented, organized, and comfortable with routines.
Confident and assertive - someone who can take initiative and make decisions.
Inspired by working with people across all levels, and enjoys being present at the office
Creative and proactive in optimizing the office environment - from improving processes to refreshing spaces.
Able to start and complete tasks with ownership and pride.
Looking for a role where you can stay and make a lasting impact.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent contract, based at our Head Office in Kungsholmen, Stockholm, starting as soon as possible
If you feel this opportunity is exciting, apply by sending your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than January 25th, 2026. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We value collaboration and believe that great ideas thrive when we work closely together. Therefore, this role is primarily office-based, to foster teamwork and engagement.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract; you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying.
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so don't wait with sending in your application.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories is a modern fashion brand that tells expressive stories. Designed for everyday living - with its excitement, curiosity and imperfections - our clothes empower those who think differently. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, & Other Stories-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
