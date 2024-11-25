Office Management & Junior HR
Who We Are
We are Ninjas in Pyjamas, probably the world's most legendary esports team.
Born in 2000 with Counter-Strike in our blood, we have pioneered the esports scene since its inception. We earned our stripes by competing at the very top level across almost a dozen game titles and we never lose - we only win or learn.
Our vision is to bring gaming culture to a world without boundaries.
Office Manager & Junior HR- about the job
The Office Manager & Junior HR is essential for managing office operations and fostering a vibrant workplace culture. This role includes overseeing maintenance, supplies, and equipment, scheduling meetings, and organizing everything around the office. Reporting into HR, the position handles onboarding, addresses employee queries, and liaises with vendors for facility services, assists in legal matters and talent acquisition. They also plan team-building activities and company events while supporting recruitment and culture-related projects. Ultimately, this position ensures a smooth, engaging work environment.
What You'll Do
Serve as the point person for office manager duties including: Maintenance, Mailing, Supplies, Equipment, Bills, Errands, Shopping
Schedule meetings and appointments
Organize the office layout and order stationery and equipment
Partner with Head of HR to update and maintain office and general policies as necessary
Organize office operations and procedures
Coordinate with IT department on all office equipment
Manage office G&A budget, ensure that invoices are correct and paid on time.
Manage contract and price negotiations with office vendors, service providers and office lease.
Provide general support to visitors
Own the onboarding and offboarding processes.
Plan in-house or off-site activities, like after work events , celebrations, content days, kick offs and company conferences.
Supporting HR in recruitment processes and hires.
Plan team building activities, catering to company needs from time to time.
Support HR in various projects such as culture related workshops, legal topics and work environment.
Support the office with upcoming project eg. school visits and bootcamps.
Assist with day-to-day HR operations and administrative duties
Provide clerical and administrative support to Head of HR
Compile and update employee records
Be responsible for the initial Talent Acquisition funnel
Who you are
Experience as an Office Manager, Administrative Assistant, Talent Acquisition Specialist, HR Assistant or Junior HR
Experience working in Talent Acquisition
Familiarity with HRIS (Human Resource Information Systems) and ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems)
Foundational knowledge of labor laws and HR best practices -> focus on Swedish labor law
Knowledge of Office Administrator responsibilities, systems and procedures
Proficiency in MS Office and Google suites
Excellent time management skills and ability to multitask and prioritize work
Attention to detail and creative problem solving skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong organizational and planning skills in a fast-paced environment
Skilled in project management and excellent in organizing
You are fluent in English and Swedish
You can work independently on identified objectives with minimal guidance.
You are able to bring in a can-do mindset, open and willing to learn and test new things
You are a team player at heart and always seek to fight as one (Ninja Style)
You strive to get to higher levels and you welcome feedback that helps you grow
What it means to be a Ninja
Ninjas fight as one - no matter where you come from, who you are and what you look like you are welcome to join our dojo.
Our mission is to keep pioneering the esports industry and bringing it to an ever-broadening audience, and in order to innovate we need people from all walks of life. Yes, even if you're more into horticulture than gaming in your free time.
The essence of being a Ninja is to expect the unexpected. In game and in the office we bring the energy and vision to be ready for anything at any given moment. That's why your personal experience, your unique background and your perspectives will help us adapt and bring the Unexpected. Så ansöker du
