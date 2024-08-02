Office assistant / Coordinator
2024-08-02
We run delivery and courier operations and have an agreement with one of Sweden's largest transport companies that distributes their customer orders to us. We have 3 trucks today and currently deliver within greater Stockholm but will grow to more cars and more regions.
For that reason, we are looking for an office assistant who can help us with both daily administration but also assist our drivers out in the field. In the position, you will, among other things, be responsible for:
Administer and register incoming words
Distribution of orders to drivers
Car/driver/route schedule checks
Make reconciliations for delivery, equipment, etc
Coordinate the drivers
Scanning and verification of paper invoices
Manage certain payment
If you have the right attitude, we will train you in our routines. As a person, you must be able to handle many irons in the fire, i.e. keep a cool head as certain moments of the day can become really stressful. Accuracy is extremely important as wrong delivery must never happen. In the beginning, you will work closely with current supervisors, but we would like to see you develop into working independently.
Your qualifications
We are looking for you who either have:
At least a couple of years of work experience as a coordinator/secretary
Preferably basic education in economics
Good knowledge of MS Office
Language:
Persian
Turkish
Arabic
English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01
E-post: arcadia.transportab@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arcadia Transport AB
(org.nr 559436-3342)
Tulevägen 1 (visa karta
)
186 43 VALLENTUNA Jobbnummer
8821293