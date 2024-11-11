Office Assistant
S Ahlén Medical Nordic AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos S Ahlén Medical Nordic AB i Stockholm
Ready to be part of something big and make a difference? SAM Nordic is on a mission to conquer cancer! We are looking for an Office Assistant to join our Operations team. You will be part of a tight-knit team with high ambitions and excellent team spirit. Does this sound interesting? Keep reading for more details, and send in your application today!
About SAM Nordic
We are a small pharmaceutical company with big ambitions, founded in 1997. SAM Nordic offers theragnostic innovations for cancer care and operates throughout the Nordic region and the Baltics. We currently have 20+ co-workers located in Sweden and Finland.
Life at SAM Nordic
One of our top priorities is investing in our co-workers' well-being. SAM Nordic provides a dynamic environment defined by ambition, commitment, and an entrepreneurial spirit.
To thrive at SAM Nordic, we hope you, like us, are motivated by a challenge. You give your best to become or maintain the best version of yourself. A healthy and active lifestyle is a part of who you are.
Our promise to you
You become part of a family who supports and learn from each other
Outstanding work-life harmony
Competitive benefit package
We will always have your back when it comes to health
About the role
We are looking for an Office Assistant for our office and warehouse in Nacka Strand. You will be part of our Operations team and work closely with our team members in Supply Chain and Customer Service.As an Office Assistant at SAM Nordicyour main responsibility will beoverseeing daily office operations. You will also have overall control of the pharmaceutical warehouse, ensuring the safe storage of radiopharmaceuticals and medical devicesas well as managing the in- and outbound deliveries. Another aspect of the role includes serving as the first point of contact for security and alarm companies. Additionally, you will assist with transport bookings, track deliveries, and provide backup support for order handling.
Your responsibilities include:
Purchasing office consumables, such as coffee and cleaning products
Managing inbound and outbound deliveriesfrom our pharmaceutical warehouse
Monitoring the temperature alarm systemand the office alarm system
Be a backup for the logistics and customer service team
Handling recycling processes
Participating in on-call duties
We are looking for
To be successful in this role you have:
A high school diploma
Fluency in Swedish and English in spoken and written
The possibility to work from our office in Stockholm, Nacka Strand
It is an advantage if you have
Experience in Microsoft Business Central or similar systems
Previous experience working in an office and/or warehouse
Experience handling sensitive products
References from previous employers
As a person, you are
Responsible and organised with a strong sense of curiosity. You are flexible and thrive in challenging situations.
Some of our benefits
Two health care hours during work time per week
Healthcare allowance 5000 SEK
Donate blood during working hours, "rädda liv på arbetstid"
Paid public transport in Stockholm (SL card)
Additional information
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Location: Nacka Strand, Stockholm
Extent: Full time,permanent position with a 6-month probationary period Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare S Ahlén Medical Nordic AB
(org.nr 556643-9948), https://www.samnordic.se/ Arbetsplats
SAM Nordic Kontakt
Paulina Fuentes paulina.fuentes@samnordic.se Jobbnummer
9005614