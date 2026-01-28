Ofci Manager
Why RLB?
We value your skills, talents and unique perspectives - we think they are priceless.
Bring them to RLB and you'll be empowered to shape our future and your career in new and meaningful ways.
We'll give you opportunities to work on some of the most ambitious and exciting projects currently being designed and developed in the built environment sector.
You'll continue to learn and advance as everyone who works for us is provided with a tailored training programme. Our mentoring and reverse mentoring schemes will enable you to share your expertise while gaining fresh insights.
What makes RLB unique is our inclusive culture. As an independent, employee-owned business, teamwork and collaboration lies at the heart of everything we do. Hybrid and flexible working arrangements and family-friendly policies are just some of the ways we invest in employee wellbeing.
Join us and you will thrive personally as well as professionally.
Role Overview:
The OFCI Project Manager will manage the procurement of critical mechanical and electrical plant and equipment for large-scale construction projects. This role ensures the timely, on-budget delivery of projects that meet client expectations and stakeholder satisfaction. The OFCI Project Manager will oversee the design, fabrication, inspection, approval, installation, commissioning, and handover of critical plant and equipment on behalf of the client and the project team.
The ideal candidate will have a mechanical or electrical background and will be responsible for monitoring day-to-day activities in the field. This includes managing and coordinating information flow, as well as reporting and tracking issues related to progress, quality, and safety. The role will also require client-facing communication with proven organizational and interpersonal skills.
Role Responsibilities:
Assist in the delivery of a wide range of projects.
Engage with vendors to identify project risks and ensure these risks are assessed and managed throughout the design, fabrication, and installation stages.
Review technical submissions from vendors and/or contractors to ensure compliance with the client's specifications.
Prepare for and facilitate meetings, ensuring all minutes are recorded.
Attend meetings, monitor progress, and escalate any issues that may arise.
Implement project procedures and ensure they are consistently followed.
Assist with the change management process.
Support the implementation of key project processes to ensure successful project delivery, and monitor these processes while reporting and making recommendations to the client team.
Conduct regular site walks to promote safety and monitor progress; report and track corrective actions through to completion.
Regularly inspect the site, obtain progress and quality reports, and ensure non-conforming work is addressed.
Assist in the review and assessment of proposed variations and any delays to project progress.
Support the development of the handover plan, track documentation preparation, and coordinate snagging activities with the client, consultant, and contractor teams.
Work closely with the client's vendors to ensure timely delivery and installation of critical project equipment. This includes equipment like Generators, MV Switchgear, LV Switchgear, BAS, EPMS, AHUs, UPS, etc.
Align the Vendor Equipment Schedule with the overall project timeline in collaboration with the Lead Project Manager and client.
Engage with vendors early in the manufacturing process and align factory witness tests with project milestones.
Work with the appointed General Contractor (GC) and specialist subcontractors to ensure correct work methods and installation requirements are followed. Ensure that method statements are approved in advance of installation.
Manage paperwork and sign-offs associated with vendor equipment installation.
Advise the client's design team on vendor equipment-related elements, where applicable.
At the start of your involvement, review deliverables and role requirements with the Lead Project Manager and client program lead to ensure all client-specific needs are addressed.
Attend Factory Witness Testing (FWT) and Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) and visit off-site manufacturing plants to ensure quality control measures are followed and to inspect equipment prior to shipping.
Candidate Profile
Experience
Previous experience in Data Centre facility maintenance, operation, and/or commissioning.
A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field is beneficial.
Proficiency with various computer software applications, including MS Office (Excel, Outlook, Project, Word), is required. Experience with online document management applications (e.g., Procore, Bluebeam) is a strong plus.
Strong communication and organizational skills.
Experience in Manufacturing QA/QC.
Fluent in English (both verbal and written communication).
RLB Employee Benefits
Our culture is built around enabling you to fulfil your potential, so you can look forward to benefits that include:
Hybrid Working - Working patterns to support your work-life balance.
Well-Rewarded - A competitive salary and generous holiday entitlement. As well as the opportunity to purchase up to five extra days.
Personal Development - A continuous learning and development programme, including established APC and in-house mentoring schemes.
Additional Benefits - We offer a wide range of benefits including professional membership subscriptions.
Exceptional Exposure - You'll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across different sectors and regions.
Social Responsibility - We hold team and social events as well as charity fundraising and volunteering activities.
Our Diversity & Inclusion Promise
We believe in building a diverse and inclusive environment where each person can be themselves, feel valued for their contribution and be challenged and supported to reach their full potential. We have a responsibility to support the communities in which we live and work, and that our workforce should reflect these communities and our clients. Our talent strategy should enable us to overcome bias in the construction industry by recruiting, retaining, developing, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce. Find out more here: Diversity & Inclusion - RLB | Europe
