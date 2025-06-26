OEM Service Market KAM
Job Overview:
We are looking for a skilled and results-driven Global Key Account Manager to join our Service Market Sales Team. In this role, you will be the primary point of contact for our global key customers, focusing on driving growth and delivering tailored service market solutions that meet their specific needs. Your work will mainly target the Mining Segment, where ongoing professional service and support are essential due to the 24/7 operation of equipment. As time progresses, your responsibilities may expand to encompass additional segments and customers.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with global key customers.
Lead negotiations with key customers to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes.
Collaborate with internal teams and stakeholders to enhance the Volvo Penta offering.
Regarded as a great colleague - trusted, committed, good team player
In this role, you will also partner with customers to create tailored solutions that align with their business strategies. This may involve leveraging the Volvo Penta Global Dealer Network or helping customers develop their own support systems, such as training, spare parts, and services. Additionally, you will work closely with local teams across various markets to ensure smooth coordination and delivery of solutions while consistently achieving sales targets and key performance indicators (KPIs).
Qualifications:
Proven experience in sales, especially within B2B and service market sectors.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and nurture relationships.
Results-driven with a track record of meeting or exceeding sales goals.
Advanced in Microsoft applications
A university degree or equivalent work experience
The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of customer needs and the ability to effectively address challenges. You should also have technical knowledge of the industry and be able to collaborate effectively in a global team environment. Fluency in English is required, and proficiency in additional languages is a plus. Så ansöker du
