Ocean Freight Director Sweden

At GEODIS, we are proud to be one of the market leaders within ocean freight in Sweden. As Ocean Freight Director, you will lead the development of our ocean product together with a dedicated team who are committed to offer the best solutions for our customers. You will have the opportunity to make a difference with your expertise and leadership, being involved in driving the growth of our business. Join us in shaping the future of ocean freight logistics!
GEODIS is a global logistics provider with roots in Gothenburg. With us, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and international environment with great team spirit. Our goal is to be the best workplace for our employees, where everyone could grow and develop. Equality and diversity are key factors in our success - we are proud to have a gender-balanced management team and over 50% female managers. About the position As Ocean Freight Director, you will spearhead our ocean product department in Sweden, overseeing ocean, road, rail, and terminal activities. Your responsibilities include organizing a unified procurement platform, developing our gateway, and ensuring reliable supplier capacity. You will work in close collaboration with colleagues and partners in Sweden, but also on regional and global level.
Key Areas:
Be a role model in people management, embodying our leadership principles and organizational values.
Lead and develop the ocean product team, including about 5 direct reports and two managers.
Support your team in their daily tasks.
Part of the Swedish management team.
Ensure compliance with routines and processes, providing high-level support to the Swedish organization.
Drive strategic procurement activities with core carriers, and nurture partnerships with global and trade core carriers.
Proactively look for new alternatives to present carrier structure.
Main contact to global procurement team, and communication with GEODIS' network and offices to secure allotment and smooth cooperation.
Align the Swedish organization with global core carrier programs and strategies.
Involved in strategic RFQs and representing GEODIS in customer meetings.
Key account responsible for a few strategic customers.
This is a permanent position, where you can be located in any of our offices in Sweden. Regular travels will be included in the role. You will report directly to MD Sweden, and with a dotted line to Regional Ocean Freight Director Europe. Your profile To excel in this role, we believe that you have:
Extensive experience within the freight forwarding industry, with specific knowledge of ocean freight.
A passion for developing and motivating others, ideally with experience in leading managers.
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience.
Experience in procurement, negotiations, and contract logistics is a plus.
Experience from working with sales and/or customer relations is a merit.
Proficiency in English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills.
Personal Abilities:
A leader who fosters team spirit, cooperation, and commitment by setting clear objectives and involving employees.
An adept relationship builder with strong interpersonal skills.
Goal-oriented and driven to achieve results.
Service-minded, and structured, with a strategic mindset and attention to detail.
We are looking for you who want to work according to our values: Commitment, Innovation, Trust, Solidarity and Passion. Application If you have any questions about the position, please contact Jesper Axell, MD Sweden, at +46 706 69 82 03.
Last application date is 2025-04-23 We are reviewing incoming applications continuously, so please do not wait in submitting your application. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
