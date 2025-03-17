Nurse
Region Västerbotten, Hälso- och sjukvårdsförvaltningen / Sjuksköterskejobb / Umeå Visa alla sjuksköterskejobb i Umeå
2025-03-17
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Västerbotten, Hälso- och sjukvårdsförvaltningen i Umeå
, Skellefteå
, Lycksele
, Åsele
, Storuman
eller i hela Sverige
Region Västerbotten works to ensure that good health and sustainable development reinforce each other. We take responsibility for equal welfare and for research and innovation to produce results.
Västerbotten is a region with incomparable natural experiences and landscapes that invite you to a rich lifestyle. Here you will find nature with large forests, wild rivers, high mountains and salty seas. You will also find universities with world-class research and vibrant city life, trendy restaurants, culture, opera and music scenes. Västerbotten and the people of Västerbotten are progressive, courageous and inclusive. Here you will find excellent conditions for a good life. The future is in Västerbotten.
Here at Region Västerbotten we actively work together to develop working methods that promote patient safety, accessibility and a good working environment.
To facilitate the balance between work and leisure, many workplaces have working time models that allow for more time off. Moreover, you will be involved in planning your work shifts so that you can make the most out of your spare time. We also offer health benefits like free access to our gym and wellness allowances. Publiceringsdatum2025-03-17Arbetsuppgifter
We offer a vast variability when it comes to employment for health care professionals. You can choose to work with everything from advanced highly specialized care to outpatient care at one of our health centers or cottage hospitals.
As a nurse, you contribute to taking good care of others and making people feel better. You work in a professional manner where you constantly have the patient in focus. You must ensure that the patients' medical and specific nursing needs are met and then plan and prioritize the measures to be implemented. The role as a nurse also requires your ability to lead and motivate other nursing staff to create a good work environment and offer quality care. The work requires independence and to solve problems and to make ongoing decisions in the right order.
As a nurse in 24-hour care, you have a central role as a supervisor, both in working with patients and in collaborating with colleagues. Your main tasks include patient interviews, medication distribution, documentation and care planning. Together with the patient and the team, you are responsible for planning, implementing and evaluating nursing work.
As a district nurse, you meet and care for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly in both planned and emergency reception. The job is varied with advice, conversations, follow-up and other health-promoting work. Together we work actively to develop working methods that promote patient safety, accessibility and a good work environment.
The work involves working day/evening/weekend/night according to schedule. Kvalifikationer
We are looking for registered nurses and specialist nurses or midwives.
Experience in primary care and emergency care is an merit but not a requirement.
You are flexible, have good teamwork skills and can work independently. You are positive about change and actively contribute to a good work environment.
ÖVRIGT
We can help you find accommodation for the first time in Västerbotten. Please contact us if you have any questions!
Read more about our benefits for those who work with us on the website. https://www.regionvasterbotten.se/nar-du-jobbar-hos-oss/formaner
Recruitment is ongoing during the advertising period.
With us, there is room for you, with all your experiences and skills. We believe in everyone's unique abilities and we know that differences create opportunities. We offer you secure employment and a meaningful job where you make a difference. To ensure that you thrive, you will have the opportunity for a career, regardless of whether it is in breadth or depth. We support your development and trust that it is you and your colleagues who will take us forward. Together we shape the future - because when you grow, Västerbotten grows.
We strive for an even gender distribution and see diversity as a strength and therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds.
In preparation for the recruitment process, we have taken a position on recruitment channels and marketing. We therefore strictly refrain from contact with media vendors, recruitment sites and the like.
If you have a protected identity and want to apply, please contact the recruiting manager and then submit your application documents by post. Ersättning
Enligt avtal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C211521". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Västerbotten
(org.nr 232100-0222) Arbetsplats
Region Västerbotten, Hälso- och sjukvårdsförvaltningen Kontakt
HR consultant
Thomas Bodén thomas.boden@regionvasterbotten.se +4690785 24 41 Jobbnummer
9227747