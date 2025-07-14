Now Hiring: Senior Project Manager
2025-07-14
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
Visa alla jobb hos Trk Group AB i Boden
Are you a seasoned construction professional ready to lead large-scale, high-impact projects?
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to oversee and coordinate complex infrastructure and industrial facility projects within our growing organization.
About TRK Group AB
TRK Group AB is a construction company, specializing in Construction and installation work, manufacturing, erection and commissioning of mechanical and electrical equipment for the steel industry. We are proud to be contributing to one of Sweden's most significant green industrial projects.
We are currently working at the Stegra construction site in Boden, where Stegra AB is establishing the world's first large-scale fossil-free steel plant using green hydrogen technology. Our team is responsible for key installation work, including mechanical assembly, pipe fitting, and steel structure construction.
As part of our expanding operations, we are now hiring skilled professionals to strengthen our project team in Boden. If you're looking for a meaningful, future-proof career in industrial construction - TRK Group AB and Boden are ready for you.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
15+ years of proven experience in the construction sector.
Strong background in; Industrial facilities, Steel structures, Bridges, airports, production plants, and specialized buildings.
Fluency in technical English.
Demonstrated leadership in managing multidisciplinary teams.
Proficiency in financial planning, scheduling, and coordination.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the planning and execution of projects from start to finish.
Manage cross-functional teams including technical and administrative staff.
Ensure alignment with cost, time, and quality objectives.
Act as the key liaison between clients, subcontractors, and consultants.
Drive strategic decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.
Why Join with us?
Opportunity to lead high-profile, technically challenging projects.
Work in a dynamic, collaborative environment.
Competitive compensation package.
If you are passionate about delivering excellence and leading impactful teams, we would love to hear from you. Apply now with your updated CV and covering letter to info@trkgroupab.com
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-13
E-post: info@trkgroupab.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trk Group AB
961 40 BODEN Jobbnummer
