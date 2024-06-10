Now Hiring: Regional Housekeeping Manager
We're looking for a professional, experienced Regional Housekeeping Manager to oversee multiple buildings, perform impeccable housekeeping services and provide our guests with a safe and clean environment for an exceptional stay with us. If you have excellent communication skills and management experience, we highly encourage you to apply.
Responsibilities:
Oversee multiple nursing facility buildings
Monitor all the daily operations of the housekeeping department, including the cleanliness of all guest rooms and public areas daily
Lead, hire, and train hotel housekeeping staff to adhere to our high standards of cleanliness and customer satisfaction
Oversee the housekeeping department budget, take inventory, and ensure there is a stock of adequate cleaning supplies
Document areas cleaned by room attendants and report any issues such as room damage or maintenance requests to the front office
Ensure all cleaning equipment is in proper working condition and make arrangements for repairs as needed
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree or equivalent
Must have LTC/SNF experience and practiced purchasing etc.
3+ years of experience in housekeeping management as an executive housekeeper, housekeeping director, or other similar position
At least 2+ years experience in hospitality, guest services
Extensive knowledge of environmental services (EVS), including detailed cleaning processes and a wide range of cleaning supplies and equipment
Applicants should be excellent leaders, detail-oriented, and demonstrate a commitment to customer service
Why work for us?
Competitive Salary & Benefits Package
PTO
Tuition Reimbursement
Opportunity for growth
Hands-on Management team
Flexible schedule
Employee recognition incentives
