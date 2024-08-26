Nordic Product Manager
Saint-Gobain Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2024-08-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saint-Gobain Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
, Göteborg
, Vingåker
eller i hela Sverige
Saint-Gobain
Koncernen Saint-Gobain startade verksamheten i den lilla orten Saint-Gobain i regionen Picardie i norra Frankrike. Året var 1665 och det första uppdraget var att producera glas till det kungliga slottet Versailles. I dag finns Saint-Gobain finns i 75 länder, har mer än 170 000 anställda och är ett av världens 100 största företag. Saint-Gobain är världsledande inom lätt och hållbart byggande och designar, tillverkar och distribuerar material och tjänster för byggmarknaden. Alla varumärken inom Saint-Gobain styrs av ett gemensamt syfte: "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".
Saint-Gobain utvecklar och tillverkar produkter och lösningar som är viktiga ingredienser för allas vårt välbefinnande och för vår framtid. De finns överallt i våra boenden och i vårt dagliga liv; i byggnader, transportmedel, infrastruktur och i många industriella tillämpningar. De erbjuder komfort, prestanda och säkerhet samtidigt som de tar sig an utmaningar som hållbart byggande, resurseffektivitet och minskad klimatpåverkan.
Saint-Gobain Sweden AB är företaget bakom varumärkena Dalapro, Gyproc, ISOVER och Weber. Företaget ingår i den franska Saint-Gobain-koncernen med mer än 179 000 anställda varav ca 800 anställda i Sverige. Hos oss blir du en del av en inkluderande arbetskultur som präglas av respekt och mångfald. Vi tillhör Byggnadsämnesförbundet och har kollektivavtal med IF Metall, Unionen, Sveriges Ingenjörer och Ledarna.
Are you our new Nordic Product Manager?
As the product owner, the role of the Nordic Product Manager is to ensure a relevant, competitive and profitable product portfolio. With an increasing cross market approach, the Nordic Product Manager will drive harmonization and synergies where relevant, in order to capitalize on market similarities in product offer and innovation. The Product Manager will facilitate alignment among key stake holders across different functions and collaborate with peers in other product segments.
As a member of the Nordic Offering & Innovation team, the new colleague will promote a customer and market driven and cooperative Nordic approach to business growth.
Key responsibilities
• Product portfolio
• Drive development of a competitive, relevant, innovative and cost-effective offer portfolio incl. products, systems, tools and services.
• Market landscape
• Updated view on market landscape, competitors, market gabs, opportunities, product landscape, customer needs and potential, distribute knowhow to stakeholders.
• Application expert
• Be the technical expert with excellent technical understanding and knowledge including building physics, buildability, regulations, and other documentation.
• Product Compliance
• Control processes to ensure that product portfolio incl. products, systems, tools and services is fully compliant with relevant documentation.
• Product Master data
• Ensure availability of correct product master data on all platforms, incl. both internal and external databases.
• Technical support
• Support sales teams on product and application related questions and ensure clarification on complex questions requiring deeper technical knowledge.
• Perform internal and external training (webinars, presentations etc.).
• Project Management
• Lead own projects within agreed timeframe and budget.
Key qualifications
• Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, structural design or similar.
• Proven experience in Product Management, preferably within similar technical fields in a producing organization.
• Experience from working in a Nordic or international environment is preferred.
Key competences
• Business understanding
• Good understanding of the business, its strategy and the market within the category.
• Strategic thinking
• Strategic mindset with an operational approach and ability to prioritize and turn into concrete actions.
• Application and technical expertise
• Expert knowledge on the insulation applications, the target groups and the decision flow. Technical understanding and knowledge on building physics, buildability, regulations, standards and other documentation.
• Collaboration
• Strong team player skills and the ability to both lead and participate in projects.
• Analytical
• Ability to analyze market trends, consumer behavior, and KPI data in relation to strategy and possible adjustment to meet market needs.
• Structured and result oriented
• Take responsibility of own tasks and results within agreed timeframe and budget. Awareness of processes, workflow and roles necessary to deliver results in an efficient way.
Location
The Nordic Product manager is ideally located in the Copenhagen area. Alternative locations are Vamdrup (Kolding), South of Sweden or Oslo.
If you have questions about the job, please reach out to:
Head of Product Management, Nordic & Baltic
mail Stinne.Sander@saint-gobain.com
call +45 29 42 02 75
To apply for the job please use the Link: https://candidate.jobbsys.no/job/details?jobId=2707404 Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saint-Gobain Sweden AB
(org.nr 556241-2592) Arbetsplats
Saint-Gobain Sweden Jobbnummer
8862093