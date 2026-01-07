Nordic Equipment Center Leader
2026-01-07
About the role
You will build, lead and develop the Nordic Equipment Center, meaning the D Flow equipment project business of Schneider Electric in the Nordics. Responsible for the P&L of D flow projects in the Nordics, managing the balance sheet (working capital) and Customer Satisfaction for Equipment deliveries.
Building a competitive organisational set-up for Equipment Project Management as well as tender management (PAEs) to grow profitably the Equipment business of Schneider Electric in the Nordics. Lead this new Application Center team to successfully execute equipment projects, while improving profitability, cash generation, hit rate and customer satisfaction.
Develop collaboration between all solutions stakeholders in Font Offices Sales, Segments teams, Power Systems BU and HUB / One Solution Center. Lead the transformation project of SAP Equipment module implementation allowing faster project execution. Deploy the quick quotation tools to tendering (PAEs) like Satellite to ensure fast quotation time, better handover process to execution and to factories, resulting in better customer satisfaction
Key Tasks & area of Responsibilities
Ensure strong collaboration between Sales, Tendering (PAEs) , Equipment center team, ETO/CTO factories & One Solution Center Nordic
Manage hierarchically multi-cultural Delivery & Project Management team to address the business and meet financial objectives of Equipment Business in the Nordics
Monitor, control, drive and report the performance of Equipment project business in the Nordics.
Commit and achieve financial KPIs (Rolling Forecasts, Sales, cash, Gross margins, ...)
Deliver highest level of customer satisfaction and full sharing of customer focus culture within the Equipment center team. Ensure effective sharing of customer feedback about technology specific solutions needed to Nordic Offer management
Implement the new SAP Equipment module to simplify the Equipment project admin work tasks
Deploy fast quotation tools available (Satelitte) to Tendering (PAEs) and ensure an efficient handover process to Equipment center project execution. Standardize the tendering practices for Equipment's in the Nordics across countries.
Master solution business risks and opportunities at Equipment center's portfolio level in order to insure the accurate risk evaluations and potential mitigations. Take a specific focus on effective implementation of Contract, Claim and Change Order management processes within the Equipment center teams to maximize the margin at project completion.
Manage the workload of Equipment project deliveries D1 and D2 flows) and set up a Nordic case queue system to execute orders and projects
Structure, build and recruit team members, optimizing resources to drive performance management. Manage the Equipment Center overall workload vs. business seasonality and fluctuations.
Job Requirements:
University bachelor's or master's degree (Engineering and/or Business) or its equivalent
English mandatory, Nordic language is a plus
7 years' experience in Projects Commercial or execution roles in System business
Proven people management experience, ideally within multi-cultural, multi sites and/or matrix organisation
Commercial or Execution of customer projects in an international environment
Business developer mindset vs. Financials (cash and margin, CCO)
Team player/builder to put in place collaborative climate to leverage diversity and implement changes
Strong leadership skills (effective communication, collaboration)
