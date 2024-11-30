NKT Trainee Program - Powering the Green Future
2024-11-30
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Give your career a powerful start!
Are you ready to make your mark in empowering the green transformation and creating a sustainable society? And are you a newly or soon-to-be graduated student from a Swedish university with a Master's degree in electrical engineering, general engineering, physics, electric power engineering, mechanics, or a similar field? We are seeking ambitious, collaborative, and highly motivated talents to join our Trainee Program.
NKT's power transmission solutions connect the electrical grids of countries and enable the transmission of renewable power from remote locations to urban areas. Cables are the unseen heroes of this electrified age and the global transition to renewable energy. We take great pride in being part of the green transition and building a sustainable future for generations to come. We are now accepting applications from new graduates to join our Trainee Program and our journey to connect a greener world.
Join us in connecting a greener world!
Life at NKT
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes a better place to work. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities. You will join and rotate amongst highly skilled teams, based in Karlskrona. This site has a state of the art production facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables. Karlskrona has a leading R&D department and the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe. It also harbours NKT Victoria - our cable laying vessel.
Learn more about Life as a Connector at NKT!
Eager to kick-start your career in a global company with endless opportunities?
The NKT Trainee program start in early September 2024 and lasts over 18 months. You will be permanently employed from day one with the same benefits that all of our other employees receive. Business needs as well as your ambitions will determine within which department in Karlskrona you will have your fixed position after the trainee year. During the program you will take part in a high profile project together with other trainees, sponsored by one of our senior business leaders. The program includes job-rotation blocks, whereof one is international. The objective of the rotations is for you to achieve a solid end-to-end understanding of NKT, our culture and for you to develop a broad network across the organisation.
During the various rotations you will get the responsibility for well-defined tasks and solve problems that are typical for NKT. The rotation abroad will accelerate your personal growth in an international environment. Together with your manager you will decide which international rotation best serves to complete your trainee year and give you the best prerequisites for a continued career at NKT. The overall setup of the trainee program will give you a unique possibility to get to know the industry and company from the ground and up, work in an international environment, across functions and to establish a strong company network. The various parts include both theoretical as well as practical aspects and tailor designed trainings will be integrated into your program.
Besides the above you have excellent verbal and written English skills as well as fluency in Swedish (or a related Nordic language, such as Danish or Norwegian). You must also have authorization to work in Sweden via Swedish/EU or EEA (Swiss or Norwegian) citizenship
The recruitment process
Please submit your application via our careers site by the latest on January 31st, 2025. Be aware that personality and/or aptitude tests may be included in the selection process. If you have any questions regarding our Trainee program or your application, you are very welcome to reach out to our HR Business Partner, Alice Jerlmark, at: alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
