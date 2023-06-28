Night Manager
The Radisson Blu Airport Terminal Hotel is located within easy walking distance of all the Stockholm-Arlanda Airport (ARN) terminals. The on-site On My Way Brasserie & Bar provides a daily Breakfast Buffet featuring Scandinavian and international morning favorites. For lunch and dinner there are a variety of delicious à la carte items, from traditional Swedish favorites to international classics, all with a touch of French cuisine.
Each of the 260 soundproof rooms and suites at the Radisson Blu Airport Terminal Hotel offer stylish and modern décor and guests enjoy free access to the fitness center, plus a business center and children's services. The hotel also features 36 well-equipped meeting rooms, with the largest accommodating up to 80 delegates.
Night Manager
Not a normal 9-5'er? Escape the ordinary and say Yes I Can! Here at the Radisson Blu Hotel, we're looking for people just like you!
At Radisson Blu Hotel, we are one team and make memorable moments for our guests.
Whilst most guests are counting sheep, we need to count the day's figures, host the night owls and keep the house in order as safety and comfort is our number one priority!
Key Responsibilities of Night Manager:
• Achieves departmental targets for guest satisfaction, room revenue and company initiatives and promotions by supervising the Front Office operation
• Participates in the prompt and courteous check in and check out of guests
• Motivates the Front Office team and focuses on improving and increasing service delivery efficiency
• Performs night audit duties as required
• People developer/exporter
Requirements of Night Manager:
• A proven track record in a similar role within a quality environment and to be able to demonstrate excellent standards and team member supervision
• A positive approach, excellent organisational skills, and a passion for producing high quality customer care.
• Driven and ambitious to inspire the team to consistently deliver and exceed service standards
• Clear thinker with excellent communication abilities
• Strong working knowledge of Hotel Property Management Systems
If your body clock can take it, say Yes I Can! because this is the job for you! Come join us and Make Every Moment Matter! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
