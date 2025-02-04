Next Generation:Material Failure Analysis Engineer
2025-02-04
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Material and Failure analysis engineer within Prototyping and Production Technology (PPT).
PPT is responsible for prototype production to support product design and to support product test development. We are also a competence center in production and producibility technology and material analysis. In addition, we produce various equipment for design tests, exhibitions and more.
You will be part of the Final Assembly Prototyping department which is part of within Prototyping and Production Technology connected to Product Development Unit Radio.
The Analysis department is responsible for analyzing Filter products and other Radio related modules and components to assure seamless production and effective NPI. This means that your main work activities are to analyze materials and components used in these products down to element level.
You will work closely with the design and research units, all departments within PPT in Kista, but also with high-volume supply sites in Europe and Asia.
What you will do:
• Perform material analysis with the aid of for example cross-sectioning, scanning electron microscope, scanning acoustic microscope, x-ray and optical microscopes.
• Continuous development and improvement of existing/new analysis processes and methods
• Acquisition of analysis equipment
• Working with root cause analysis
• Active participation in the Ericsson-wide analysis community.
• Engage in business intelligence surveillance within the material analysis field
• This role requires an outgoing and positive attitude, analytical skills, willingness to take responsibility and enthusiasm in facing new problems.
The skills you bring:
• Knowledge within electronic technology
• Education: Materials science, electronics or similar
• Experience from practical laboratory work incl microscopy
• 1-2 years of relevant working experience
• Technical report writing
• Mechanical measurement techniques
• Understanding of technologically complex environment
• Strong quality mindset and knowledge of Lean thinking
• Good analytical skills with cause-effect analysis competence
• Proven team player with skills in co-operation
• Business minded & highly result-oriented
• Ability to work cross-functional and internationally with strong cultural awareness
Good communication skills
