Next Generation: Designer
2025-02-14
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are actively seeking the next wave of tech talent through our NextGen graduate initiative in Stockholm. This opportunity is for recent graduates with 0-3 years of experience who are eager to launch a meaningful career in technology. Although we have an exceptional team in place, we are always focused on building for the future. If you're ready to make an impact, this is your chance to join us.
We are looking for a developer to join our group of hard working and innovative engineers working with digitalization of services, both infrastructure development as well as developing algorithms with artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) for data. All to be used on
data produced within the testing of our products done by NSV.
For you, this is a phenomenal opportunity to be involved in the development of 5G and to build up knowledge at the front edge of future mobile technology and state of the art digital services. You will collaborate with many teams inside and outside the development unit and
across the globe.
As part of the ongoing digital transformation you will develop the infrastructure to handle all collected key data assets in the data lake as well as working with the front end of how to present and use the data.
Automation is a central part of our daily work. Short feedback loops are important in our development process, which is based on continuous integration practices.
NSV is leading the transition towards Lean and Agile, using continuous improvements and Scrum/Kanban in our daily operation. We work close to our customers as it's key in agreement and communication with partners in what we develop.
Core Competences:
We expect you to understand Product Development and the Product Life Cycle. We are a company who needs to act fast in a changing world, thus you need to be able to adapt and respond quickly to change and deliver results to meet customer expectations. In order to be
successful are encouraged to use your creativity and innovative side as well as easily work with other people. You are encouraged to plan and drive your own work, but also in your team work to reach the common goals.
Minimum Qualifications & Experience Requirements:
• MSc level in a technical subject area or the equivalent level of knowledge
• Excellent English Skills
• Programming in Python, Java, C/C++, R or equivalent
• Comfortable working in a Linux environment
• Telecom knowledge in LTE/5G wireless protocols
• Good communication and cooperation skills
• Developed knowledge sharing & collaboration skills
• Knowledge in Lean & Agile way of working
• Knowledge in AI -, ML - and statistical methods.
Preferred qualifications & experience requirements:
• Knowledge in the areas of network security,
• Experience from working in a cloud environment
Knowledge in automation of tests
