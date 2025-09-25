new test

SaaS Recman AB / Anläggningsarbetarjobb / Vaxholm
2025-09-25


We're on the hunt for a creative, driven, and detail-oriented Front-End Developer who is passionate about building elegant and responsive web applications.

What You'll Do
Transform UI/UX designs into beautiful, responsive websites
Collaborate with designers and back-end developers
Write clean, scalable, and maintainable HTML/CSS/JS
Optimize applications for maximum speed and performance

Requirements
2+ years of experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (ES6+)
Familiarity with frameworks like React or Vue
Understanding of RESTful APIs and JSON
Version control with Git/GitHub

Bonus Points
Experience with TypeScript
Eye for UI details and animations
Knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG)

Perks & Benefits

Remote-first culture Flexible hours Learning budget 25 paid vacation days Health insurance

Ready to Apply?

Click below to send us your resume and a few words about why you'd be a great fit:
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SaaS Recman AB (org.nr 559171-5643)

Arbetsplats
Kontakt
Anna Breus
a.breus+dev@recman.no

Jobbnummer
9526741

