We're on the hunt for a creative, driven, and detail-oriented Front-End Developer who is passionate about building elegant and responsive web applications.
What You'll Do
Transform UI/UX designs into beautiful, responsive websites
Collaborate with designers and back-end developers
Write clean, scalable, and maintainable HTML/CSS/JS
Optimize applications for maximum speed and performance
Requirements
2+ years of experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (ES6+)
Familiarity with frameworks like React or Vue
Understanding of RESTful APIs and JSON
Version control with Git/GitHub
Bonus Points
Experience with TypeScript
Eye for UI details and animations
Knowledge of accessibility standards (WCAG)
Perks & Benefits
Remote-first culture Flexible hours Learning budget 25 paid vacation days Health insurance
Apply Now Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SaaS Recman AB
(org.nr 559171-5643) Arbetsplats
wew Kontakt
Anna Breus a.breus+dev@recman.no Jobbnummer
9526741