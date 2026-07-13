New Consulting Opportunity | CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer
Norvion Systems AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer – Automotive Safety Development
About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company delivering advanced AI, robotics, embedded systems, and automotive engineering solutions across the Nordic region and Europe.
We work closely with leading industrial partners to support the development and deployment of next-generation technologies. Our engineering teams combine deep industry experience with a practical Nordic engineering culture focused on innovation, quality, and real-world impact.
To support one of our automotive partners in Gothenburg, we are looking for an experienced CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer to join an exciting long-term vehicle safety development assignment.
If you have experience in crash simulation, occupant protection, CAE modelling, or automotive safety engineering, we would love to hear from you.
About the Assignment
As a CAE Crash Safety Analysis Engineer, you will contribute to the development of future vehicle safety solutions by performing advanced simulation activities and supporting engineering decisions throughout the product development lifecycle.
You will work closely with multidisciplinary engineering teams to analyze vehicle crash performance, improve simulation methodologies, and support occupant protection development.
Key Responsibilities
Perform advanced CAE crash simulations and occupant safety analysis
Develop, maintain, and improve finite element simulation models
Analyze virtual simulation results and physical crash test data
Support vehicle safety development through simulation-driven engineering decisions
Investigate technical issues and propose improvement solutions
Collaborate with design, testing, and engineering teams throughout the development process
We Are Looking For
We are looking for engineers with a strong background in automotive safety engineering and CAE simulation.
You should have:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field
Professional experience in CAE crash analysis and finite element simulations
Hands-on experience with crash simulation tools such as:
LS-DYNA
ANSA
META Post
Experience with occupant protection analysis and crash test dummy modelling
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a multidisciplinary engineering environment
Fluent English communication skills
Advantageous Experience
The following experience will be considered a strong advantage:
Human Body Models (HBM)
Physical crash testing
Python or MATLAB scripting
Previous experience with OEM automotive safety projects
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start Date: August 2026
🏢 Assignment Type: Long-term automotive engineering assignment
Candidates should already have the legal right to work in Sweden or be able to start without requiring a new work permit.
Why Join Norvion?
Engineering Beyond Boundaries
At Norvion, engineers work on real industrial challenges involving advanced automotive technologies, AI, robotics, and intelligent systems.
Work With Experienced Engineers
Join a team with strong European engineering experience and collaborate with experts from leading technology companies and automotive organizations.
Nordic Engineering Culture
We believe in:
Flat communication
Technical excellence
Individual ownership
Continuous learning
Sustainable work-life balance
Interested?
Please send your English CV to:
📧 hr@norviontech.com
Even if this specific assignment is not the perfect match, we welcome experienced engineers to join the Norvion Talent Network. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001910