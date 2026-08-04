EU Purchasing Director
Titanx Engine Cooling AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sölvesborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sölvesborg
2026-08-04
, Bromölla
, Karlshamn
, Olofström
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Titanx Engine Cooling AB i Sölvesborg
, Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced and strategic EU Purchasing Director to lead and develop our purchasing organization across Europe. This is a key leadership role responsible for defining and executing procurement strategies that support business growth, improve supplier performance, optimize costs, and ensure supply chain resilience.
The successful candidate will be a commercially driven leader with extensive experience in strategic sourcing, supplier relationship management, and cross-functional collaboration within an international environment.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute the European purchasing strategy aligned with business objectives.
Lead, coach, and develop purchasing teams across our European locations.
Build and maintain strong strategic relationships with key suppliers.
Drive cost optimization initiatives while maintaining quality, service, and sustainability standards.
Lead contract negotiations for strategic suppliers and high-value agreements.
Identify and mitigate supply chain risks through proactive supplier and sourcing strategies.
Collaborate closely with Operations, Engineering, Sales, Finance, and Supply Chain teams.
Monitor market trends, raw material developments, and supplier capabilities.
Establish procurement KPIs and ensure continuous performance improvement.
Promote compliance with company policies, ethical sourcing standards, and relevant regulations.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, or a related field. Master's degree is considered an advantage.
5+ years of progressive procurement experience, including senior leadership responsibilities.
Proven experience leading international purchasing organizations within Europe.
Strong negotiation, strategic sourcing, and supplier management skills.
Experience working in a manufacturing and/or industrial environment is highly desirable.
Strong analytical and financial acumen.
Excellent leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional European languages are an advantage.
Willingness to travel across Europe as required.
Personal Attributes
Strategic thinker with strong business acumen.
Results-oriented and capable of driving organizational change.
Collaborative leadership style with the ability to influence at all levels.
Excellent decision-making and problem-solving skills.
High level of integrity and professionalism. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TitanX Engine Cooling AB
(org.nr 556080-1937)
Klockskogsvägen 9 (visa karta
)
294 71 SÖLVESBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Rekryterare
Anna Drangel anna.drangel@titanx.com 0708534246 Jobbnummer
10022026