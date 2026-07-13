New Consulting Opportunity | Battery Cell Test Engineer Durability
Norvion Systems AB / Laborantjobb / Göteborg Visa alla laborantjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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About Norvion Systems AB
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Norvion Systems AB is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
The Opportunity:
To support our partner's advancements in automotive electrification, we are currently looking for a Battery Cell Test Engineer – Durability for an exciting engineering assignment in Gothenburg. This is a premier opportunity for engineers passionate about Li-ion battery technology, testing, durability, and the future of green mobility. The role perfectly combines hands-on laboratory work with advanced data analysis and cross-functional collaboration.
🎯 Key Focus Areas
Test Coordination: Planning and coordinating comprehensive battery cell durability and performance tests.
Data Analysis & Modeling: Analyzing complex test data using Python, MATLAB, Excel, or similar analytical tools.
Ageing & Lifecycle Analysis: Supporting battery life prediction, degradation mechanisms, and cell ageing analysis.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborating closely with internal laboratories, global suppliers, and core engineering teams.
Methodology Optimization: Contributing to the development of new test methods and driving continuous laboratory improvements.
👤 Profile & Qualifications
We are looking for an analytical and motivated engineer with a background in battery technology or laboratory validation:
Testing Experience: Proven experience in battery cell testing, laboratory validation, or hardware verification.
Data Skills: Strong proficiency in using Python, MATLAB, or Excel for technical data analysis.
Educational Background: A degree in Electrochemistry, Materials Science, Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical Engineering, or a related field.
Soft Skills: A strong analytical mindset with excellent communication and documentation skills in English.
Work Authorization: The legal right to work in Sweden by the project start date (or possessing an active permit allowing an immediate start without a new application process) is required due to the September 2026 timeline.
Nice to have (Bonus Skills):
Prior experience in automotive electrification or working with battery test rigs.
Deep knowledge of battery durability, cell chemistry, and degradation modes.
🎁 Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001892