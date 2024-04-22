Network Technician
We are looking for a dedicated Network Technician to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our passionate Digitalization & IT Ett team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in ramping up Northvolt Ett and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As a Network Technician, you will maintain, develop, and troubleshoot the passive Factory Network. You'll also assist the Global IT team in maintaining and troubleshooting the active factory network. Our production environment demands high standards for cleanliness, uptime, quality, efficiency, and traceability. You'll need to leverage existing technologies while also designing innovative solutions to meet these demands.
Please note that this position entails on-call responsibilities.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Work with general maintenance tasks for the passive Factory Network
- Deploy new active and passive network components
- Monitoring & Troubleshooting the passive and active Factory Network
- Collaborate with other teams to test and verify upgrades and test applications
- Work together with key solution suppliers
- Develop implement maintenance plans and inspection checklists
- Together with the team, be a key player in developing and maintaining a safe work environment
• We believe that you have:*
- Educational background in IT or other relevant educational background
- 1+ years of experience within network in complex Industries or municipality system
- Excellent English written and oral skills
- Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
- Ability to work under high pressure and with tight deadlines
- Strong organizational skills for managing large volumes of documentation.
- Proficient in both team collaboration and independent work.
Strong communication skills
Bonus points for:
- Friendly and personable demeanor
- Highly organized and result driven
- Dedicated to providing excellent service and fostering a positive work environment.
- Shows grit and determination in finding the best possible solution
- Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable, sustainable, and high-quality cells and battery systems. Built to enable the future of energy.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make the world's greenest batteries.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're looking for smart people from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun! Ersättning
