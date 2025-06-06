Network Security Engineer
Vattenfall AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are now taking steps to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
We are now looking for an experienced and ambitious Network Security Engineer for our international team who will enjoy a fast- developing international working environment.
What will you do?
Your main tasks will consist of operation, development and maintenance of network security infrastructure. As a Network Security Engineer (junior/ medior/senior), you will have a varied job with broad responsibilities in a delivery that takes care of everything from client access networks (LAN / WIFi), distribution networks (WAN/LAN) and data center networks. You will bring your expertise to safeguard Vattenfall network against threat actors using firewall, proxy, IPS, etc. to name a few. You will make a difference by offering security consultancy to provide risk assessment for our customers in new projects.
We use several hardware manufacturers in our environments, which contributes to increased opportunities for development and broad expertise
Location
you can choose to be based in Amsterdam, Berlin or Solna. We do offer hybrid working, but bnot fully remote. We are only considering candidates already living near one of these locations. Additionally, some travelling might be needed for e.g. project or team meeting (in average once a month).
Qualifications
You bring a structured way of working and take your own initiatives to drive your work and development forward. You have the ability and willingness to familiarize yourself with new technology and troubleshooting of varying size and complexity. As a person, you are a elf motivated team player. We encourage innovation, creativity and employees who think outside the box with IT security as a basic principle. A prerequisite for success is a great drive to want to develop and to learn new things.
To succeed in the role, we believe you have at least 3 years of experience in:
Webproxy operations
Network Security (Cisco, FortiGate, SkyHigh, Checkpoint)
Experience in Intrusion Detection/Prevention systems IDS/IPS
Firewall Operations
Network infrastructure operation and monitoring
WAN, LAN, Routing
ITIL process frameworks
Fluent verbal and written proficiency in English (German/Swedish are beneficial)
Ideally you also bring some of the following:
Basic script/programming experience (e.g. Python, Perl)
Working with Load balancer
Wireless controllers
Administrative tooling/Network management systems
Knowledge about NW products for main market players.
On-call shifts are part of the work.
Additional Information
We offer an exciting and challenging job where you work close to business as well as to technology. You will have the chance to broaden your area of expertise even more and gain a solid understanding of the energy utility business as well. Vattenfall wants to be your employer of choice and offers excellent primary and fringe benefits. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere. We want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds. We believe in work life balance and the flexibility to work from home.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact IT Recruiter Folmer Koper via folmer1.koper@vattenfall.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9377612