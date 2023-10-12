Network Operation Specialist
JobBusters AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Sandviken Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Sandviken
2023-10-12
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Falun
, Östhammar
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a Network Operation Specialist to our client in Sandviken! As a Network Operation Specialist you will handle network connectivity operation (WAN/LAN) infrastructure. You will handle tickets in Serviceportal for Network services.
Company Description
Our customer is a global industrial group that offers both tools and services for technical solutions. Here you work to always find smarter and better solutions. The headquarters is in Stockholm.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience of handeling complex tasks within current role of a Network Operation Specialist.
• You have experience of handeling support regarding routing, switching and wifi.
• You have a CCNP certification.
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role of Network Operation Specialist you give high quality service, you can work independetly and take responsibility for your and your teams work.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours with the possibility to work remote 2 days per week. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run until the end of 2023 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in Sandviken. Please submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5413". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Johanna Johansson johanna.johansson@jobbusters.se +46 76 719 66 61 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8186090