Network Engineer to growing and innovative FinTech company
2024-03-15
Are you seeking for your next assignment at a company where you can develop and grow? Join our client - a constantly growing and innovative FinTech company where finance and technology meet. Be a part of producing some of the most low-latency, high-performance and data-intensive systems in the world. Don't miss out - apply today and take the first step to be part of the revolution!
Our client seeks you, an eager Network Engineer that wants to grab this opportunity to be a part of an innovative company! Together with you, the team will consist of 15 professionals with presence in the US, Sweden and Lithuania. The team is covering a network infrastructure spanning the globe. The team's responsibility is to operate and maintain current infrastructure as well as design for future needs and always look at the latest technologies and how they can benefit our business.
Your role will be to focus on our corporate network platform, including routing, switching, WIFI and SOHO. Our client are operating systems from Cisco, HP Aruba, Citrix and BlueCat. On the operational side you will be part of troubleshooting and issue resolution of existing network infrastructure but also plan and design how we can continue to deliver best-in-class network performance in branch locations globally.
You are offered
• Opportunity to join a leading international company
• Be a part of a professional team and a lot of development/training opportunities
• Comfortable and modern office environment with the opportunity to work part time from home
Work tasks
• Manage public and/or private network such as Internet protocol (IP) networks, wide area networks (WANs), campus networks and Enterprise network solutions
• Install, monitor, maintain and support network communications systems
• Provide maximum performance and availability following established procedures
• 3-5 years of relevant work experience
• Degree qualified in Computer Science, or other related discipline, or equivalent work experience in Data Center or Network Operations
• Experience in DevOps for networking
• Technical abilities and working experience of Cisco network infrastructure
• Experience and understanding in technical areas such as: Networking Protocols/Services BGP, OSPF, IPsec, GRE, HSRP/VRRP, NAT/PAT, SNMP, MPLS, SIP, QoS
• Some experience of SDN, SDA, Cisco DNAC and SDWAN
• Excellent English language skills
Knowledge of Citrix Netscalers and Cisco ISE and vendor certifications such as for example CCNA/CCNP is a plus, but not a requirement. You will be able to develop in your role and you will get support to build your certifications portfolio.
To succeed in the role you should embrace an agile mindset and thrive in dynamic environments. You must demonstrate a strong motivation to achieve results, and effectively collaborate both independently and with others.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
