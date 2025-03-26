Network Engineer - Digital Site Services
2025-03-26
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us. Network Engineer
Are you ready to take the lead in designing and operating future-proof digital networks? As a Network Engineer at Stegra, you'll be part of the Digital Site Services team, responsible for delivering secure and reliable infrastructure that supports the digital foundation of our greenfield plant in Boden.
You will design, implement, and manage Software Defined Networks and ensure stable and resilient connectivity across the entire site. Your work will directly contribute to productivity, safety, and sustainability by enabling seamless communication between people, systems, and machines. You'll work closely with both internal teams and external vendors, engage with stakeholders to understand real business needs, and play a central role in developing best-in-class network operations.
Responsibilities:
Network Design & Operations
* Design, deploy, and maintain Software Defined Networks with full redundancy.
* Configure and manage core network layers, including routers, switches, firewalls, and management systems.
* Ensure high-performance, secure, and reliable connectivity across all systems and devices.
Monitoring & Maintenance
* Monitor network performance and troubleshoot issues to minimize downtime.
* Define and implement processes for proactive maintenance and secure operations.
* Collaborate with vendors and cross-functional teams to ensure network architecture aligns with business needs.
Stakeholder Engagement & Documentation
* Engage with key stakeholders to understand and prioritize connectivity requirements.
* Document network processes and share best practices to ensure knowledge transfer and operational excellence.
* Support and mentor colleagues to strengthen the team's technical capabilities.
Security & Compliance
* Apply cybersecurity best practices in network design and operations.
* Support threat monitoring and mitigation efforts within the infrastructure.
* Work in accordance with NOC principles and ensure secure access and authentication processes.
Qualifications:
University degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent experience.
Hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of Software defined networking SDN.
Deep knowledge of network hardware, protocols, and systems (e.g. routers, switches, WAN, firewalls, remote access).
Experience with OT networks and related protocols.
Hands-on experience with network management systems (e.g. Cisco Catalyst Center).
Experience in Infrastructure-as-Code tools such as Terraform or Ansible.
Hands-on experience with wireless network design, DHCP, DNS, Radius, and Cisco ISE.
Good knowledge of systems for authentication and authorization for clients and devices, such as Cisco ISE.
Familiarity with AWS Cloud networking and cloud PBX concepts.
Solid understanding of cybersecurity and threat mitigation strategies.
Experience working in or with a Network Operations Centre (NOC) setup.
Personal qualities
We're looking for someone who is proactive and thrives in a dynamic environment. You enjoy solving problems, stay organized, and communicate clearly-especially when translating technical solutions for non-technical audiences. You care about the end user experience and are motivated by creating technology that genuinely improves how people work and collaborate.
Location: Boden, Sweden
(Yes, we help out with relocations and Visa processes).
We will review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to apply!
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
