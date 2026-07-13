Network Architect - Global Infrastructure
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2026-07-13
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Landskrona
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Lomma
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to shape the future of a global network architecture in an international industrial company?
We are looking for an experienced Network Architect to take global responsibility for developing, standardizing, and future-proofing our network infrastructure. In this role, you will combine strategic architecture with technical leadership while working closely with colleagues around the world to ensure a secure, scalable, and modern network environment.
You will report to the Senior Manager Global Infrastructure and will also be the Team Manager Global Network Services. The role includes functional leadership and team management responsibility for a global team consisting of six Network Engineers and Network Administrators.
About the role
As our Network Architect, you will be responsible for the overall architecture of our global network environment across both cloud and on-premises infrastructure. You will drive the development of our long-term network strategy and ensure our solutions meet high standards for security, availability, performance, and scalability.
You will act as the technical lead in global initiatives and collaborate closely with teams across Infrastructure, Cloud, Cyber Security, Operational Technology (OT), and other IT functions.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Develop, maintain, and drive the global network strategy and target architecture.
Define architecture standards, policies, design principles, and best practices.
Design and continuously improve WAN, LAN, and WLAN solutions with a focus on high availability and scalability.
Own the architecture for Cisco-based networking, including routing, switching, SD-WAN, and firewalls.
Design networking solutions for Azure and hybrid cloud environments.
Lead the implementation and evolution of Zero Trust architecture and modern network security solutions.
Design secure network architectures for manufacturing and Operational Technology (OT) environments, including network segmentation.
Produce High-Level Designs (HLD) and Low-Level Designs (LLD).
Lead global network projects and major infrastructure transformation initiatives.
Review and continuously improve existing network environments across the company's global locations.
Provide technical expertise during complex incidents and act as third-line support when required.
Leadership and collaboration
As the technical lead for our global network team, you will:
Coach and support the technical development of the team.
Ensure consistent global standards, governance, and ways of working.
Collaborate closely with Cyber Security, Cloud, OT, and other technology teams.
Review and approve architecture designs while ensuring high technical quality.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you bring:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience.
At least 10–12 years of experience within networking and IT infrastructure.
Experience from architecture roles in international or global organizations.
Experience leading and mentoring technical teams, with or without formal people management responsibilities.
Extensive expertise in Cisco Networking, routing, switching, SD-WAN, and firewall technologies.
Strong knowledge of Azure Networking and hybrid cloud environments.
Solid experience with network security, Zero Trust, VPN, MFA, and modern security architectures.
Experience with Operational Technology (OT) or manufacturing environments is considered an advantage.
Relevant certifications such as CCNP, CCIE, Microsoft Azure, or ITIL are highly valued.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we believe you are someone who:
Thinks strategically and approaches challenges with a strong analytical mindset.
Communicates effectively with both technical specialists and business stakeholders.
Takes initiative and enjoys driving improvements and change.
Works in a structured manner with a strong focus on quality.
Thrives in an international environment and enjoys developing both people and technology.
What we offer
At SAF-HOLLAND, you will have the opportunity to influence the future of our global network platform while working with modern technologies in an international environment. This role offers significant technical responsibility, close collaboration with highly skilled colleagues across multiple disciplines, and the opportunity to shape the future network architecture of a global industrial company.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitmentprocess please contact HR Manager Elin.Onnby@safholland.com
. We work continuously with the selection, so we want your application as soon as possible.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248)
Instrumentgatan 15 (visa karta
)
251 61 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Haldex AB Kontakt
Elin Önnby elin.onnby@safholland.com 0768851231 Jobbnummer
10001182