Network and Security Administrator to ZealiD
Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
When was the last time you wanted to identify yourself to a company or sign a contract, but had to visit in person? Are you also surprised when someone asks you to print and sign documents with a pen? Have you ever lived or worked in a different country and not been able to verify yourself with a foreign ID?
ZealiD is here to solve these problems. We are at the forefront of digital identities and electronic signatures. ZealiD is designed to connect citizens with their first and only electronic identity and signature. We are innovating the current systems with new, bold methods and because of this, we were recently awarded the Legal Innovator Prize 2022 at Nordic Legal Tech Day. ZealiD is the future of digitalization, and we want you to be a part of our story.
Your role at ZealiD
As a Network and Security Administrator you will be part of our infrastructure team. Your new role will include:
• Design, manage and scale our network infrastructure
• Manage our firewalls and network defenses
• Support our CI/CD team through expert knowledge on container networks
• Perform active and passive automated monitoring of our networks for security issues
• Perform hands-on administration of our hardware in Stockholm datacentres
But also bring new ideas and suggestions to the table, be ready and willing to contribute.
Learn and engage with the knowledge and expertise we want to share with you along the way.
What ZealiD can offer you
• The opportunity to have your ideas listened to and be part of something significant
• Work on exciting and challenging problems
• Flexible working hours with a generous work from home policy
• We are located in three countries: Sweden, Lithuania and Germany
• Competitive salary
What you can offer ZealiD
• 5-10 years of experience in DevOps system administration, with focus on Linux networking and firewalls
• Experience with virtualized networking, ideally Kubernetes
• Experience with VPNs, TLS, and certificate management
• Experience with network security monitoring
• Scripting experience with Python and command line tools
• Good English skills (at least B2) to communicate with your colleagues
ZealiD does not only offer the great opportunity of working with a groundbreaking and high-security product but also the opportunity to really have an impact on what you do. Join our journey towards more markets today!
Don't hesitate to reach out to our recruiter Ebba Pers at ebba.pers@zealid.com
and she will guide you through the recruitment process. Applications will be evaluated continuously, so send in your application today.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ants Akademiskt Nätverk av Tekniska Studenter AB
(org.nr 556653-6230), https://ants.se/ Arbetsplats
Ants Kontakt
Filippa Lindahl filippa.lindahl@ants.se +46724024944 Jobbnummer
7865441